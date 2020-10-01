MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elucida Oncology, a biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy, announced today the appointment of Dr. Eliel Bayever as Chief Medical Officer effective immediately.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Bayever join the company at this key point in its evolution as we have recently selected our lead C-dot-drug-conjugate to advance into the clinic in 2021,” stated Geno Germano, CEO and President of Elucida Oncology. “Dr. Bayever’s extensive expertise in oncology drug development, combined with highly relevant industry experience, will be invaluable to Elucida Oncology as we continue to push the boundaries of precision oncology therapeutics.”

Dr. Bayever has over two decades experience in the biopharmaceutical industry developing small molecule oncology drugs and biologics. Most recently, Dr. Bayever was Chief Medical Officer of OncoQuest Pharmaceuticals Inc., where he built and led a multidisciplinary team to develop a range of immunotherapeutic oncology products. He also led the regulatory effort for OncoQuest’s lead product, oregovomab, to enter a Phase 3 study in combination with chemotherapy for front-line ovarian cancer, as well as for other early combination studies with checkpoint inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, and other immune adjuvants. Prior to OncoQuest, Dr. Bayever was Vice President and Head of Oncology at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, responsible for leading Glenmark’s effort to develop novel biologics for cancer immunotherapy. He also served as Vice President, Medical, at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, where he led the registration study, regulatory submission and global approval of ONIVYDE for post-gemcitabine treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as early stage development of other agents. Dr. Bayever has also held senior medical positions at Johnson & Johnson, Wyeth, Human Genome Sciences, and Bayer Pharmaceuticals focusing primarily on oncology therapeutics, as well as related devices and diagnostics.

“Elucida’s ultra-small C’Dots have demonstrated the ability to precisely target and penetrate tumors to increase therapeutic efficacy with reduced systemic exposure, which is a potential game-changer in oncology. In particular, the opportunity for C’Dot-drug-conjugates to improve upon the early promise of antibody-drug-conjugates due to their unique Target or Clear™ properties is substantial, and I look forward to working with the Elucida team to bring this breakthrough technology to market helping make a difference in the lives of cancer patients,” commented Dr. Bayever.

Before joining Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Bayever was Associate Professor of Pediatrics at The George Washington School of Medicine and Health Services, as well as Director of the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Program, a senior investigator at the Center for Cancer and Transplantation Biology, and a member of the Institutional Biosafety Committee at the Children's National Medical Center in Washington, DC. He was also an Attending Physician and Scientific Director of Stem Cell Transplantation at the Washington Hospital Center, and on staff at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Bayever received his medical degree from the Medical School of the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa, is a Member of the Royal College of Physicians of the United Kingdom after time spent at King's College Hospital in London, and completed a Fellowship in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology at UCLA. Dr. Bayever has published over 30 research articles in peer-reviewed journals and contributed 15 editorials, reviews and chapters.

About Elucida Oncology

Elucida Oncology, Inc., is a biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy with its first-in-class, ultra-small C’Dot drug delivery platform. The company’s C’Dot-Drug-Conjugates, or CDCs, are novel therapeutics formulated to substantially increase the concentration of highly potent drugs in difficult to treat tumors with minimal systemic exposure due to their unique Target or Clear™ properties. CDCs are designed to enable precise tumor targeting and deep tumor penetration resulting in enhanced efficacy with reduced off-target toxicity, thereby addressing the limitations of antibody-drug-conjugates and more traditional drug carriers. For more information on Elucida Oncology, Inc., please visit www.elucidaoncology.com .

Contact Info:

media@elucidaoncology.com