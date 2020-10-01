New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Accreditation Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974351/?utm_source=GNW



The software is availed by the faculty and management bodies of the institutes to automate assessment process and reduce workload.The software is capable of auto-creation of self-assessment reports and CQI tools to be in par with the industry standards.



The use of accreditation management software helps educators and professionals to easily manage their tasks related to examinations, syllabus, faculty, students, and course evaluation.The increasing number of elementary and secondary schools, junior colleges, professional schools, business schools, technical and trade schools, and educational support services is expected to support the growth of the Europe accreditation management software market.



However, the escalating number of cyberattacks limits the growth of the market. The growing popularity of cloud-based solutions is a key opportunity for the companies operating in the accreditation management software market to achieve a strong position in it.

In Europe, the UK, Spain, Italy, and Germany are the hardest-hit countries by the COVID-19 outbreak.The government has restricted the opening of schools, colleges, and universities to curb impact of the disease.



The shutdown of academic institutions and manufacturing units would lead to the disruption in the growth of accreditation management software market in Europe.

Based on enterprise size, the accreditation management software market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment led the accreditation management software market in 2019.



The benefits conferred by accreditation management software such as simplifying complex operation processes and providing real-time visibility are attracting large enterprises to adopt this software.Supply chain is a critical component for any organization.



In large enterprises, the supply chain and operations become complex with the expansion. Therefore, large enterprises are expected to be the major contributors to the growth of accreditation management software market.



The overall Europe accreditation management software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the accreditation management software market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Europe accreditation management software market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The primary respondents include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, accreditation management software market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe accreditation management software market. Creatrix Campus, Dossier Solutions, and Qualtrax, Inc. are among the players operating in the accreditation management software market in this region.

