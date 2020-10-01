NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 ended August 28, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights:

  • Net sales of $297.0 million, 6.7% higher than the year ago quarter.
  • GAAP net income of $7.5 million, or $0.30 per share, 33.8% and 28.3% higher than the year ago quarter, respectively.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $20.4 million or $0.82 per share, 72.2% and 65.2% higher than the year ago quarter, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $33.0 million, 30.6% higher than the year ago quarter

Fiscal 2020 Highlights:

  • Net sales of $1.1 billion, versus $1.2 billion for the prior fiscal year.
  • GAAP net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.05 per share.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $63.7 million, or $2.59 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $104.2 million.
  • Ending cash and equivalents balance exceeded $150 million.

“I am pleased to announce a strong conclusion to our fiscal 2020,” commented Mark Adams, President and CEO.  “Our fourth fiscal quarter results demonstrate the strength of our business during these challenging times.  Fourth quarter revenue grew by 5.6 percent sequentially, driven by strength in both our Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions and Brazil businesses.  Additionally, reflecting the operating leverage in our business model, we achieved non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.82, more than 17 percent higher than the previous quarter.”

“Given our strong balance sheet, we believe we are well-positioned to build on our growth and diversification strategy while leveraging our strong customer relationships, established global manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, and our track record of operational excellence,” concluded Mr. Adams.

        
Quarterly Financial ResultsGAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2)
(In millions, except per share amounts)Q4 FY20Q3 FY20Q4 FY19 Q4 FY20Q3 FY20Q4 FY19
Net sales$297.0$281.3$278.4 $297.0$281.3$278.4
Gross profit$56.3$54.2$52.3 $57.8$55.9$53.4
Operating income$17.2$10.1$11.4 $28.4$20.3$18.0
Net income$7.5$0.8$5.6 $20.4$17.1$11.9
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)$0.30$0.03$0.24 $0.82$0.70$0.50


Annual Financial ResultsGAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) 
(In millions, except per share amounts)FY20FY19 FY20FY19 
Net sales$1,122.4 $1,212.0 $1,122.4$1,212.0 
Gross profit$216.4 $237.5 $222.3$240.6 
Operating income$41.3 $89.1 $84.2$113.2 
Net income (loss)$(1.1)$51.3 $63.7$78.3 
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)$(0.05)$2.19 $2.59$3.34 
       
(1)     GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
(2)     Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Information” section and the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables
           below for further detail on the non-GAAP financial reporting referenced above and a reconciliation of such measures
           to our nearest GAAP measures.


Business Outlook
The following statements are based upon management's current expectations for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ending November 27, 2020. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. SMART undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Net Sales$280 to $300 million
Gross Margin - GAAP / Non-GAAP18% to 19%
Diluted EPS - GAAP$0.28 ± $0.05
  
Share-based compensation per share$0.20
Intangible amortization per share$0.14
Convertible debt discount OID and fees per share$0.08
  
Diluted EPS - Non-GAAP$0.70 ± $0.05
  
Expected diluted share count25.0 million

Conference Call Details
SMART will host a conference call today for analysts and investors at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.  Dial-in US toll free +1-866-487-6452, or International toll free +1-213-660-0710 using access code 4779109.  We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week following today’s call through the Events section of the SMART website at www.smartgh.com or by calling US toll free +1-855-859-2056, or International toll free +1 404-537-3406; Passcode: 4779109.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains, and statements made during the above-referenced conference call will contain "forward-looking statements" including among other things, statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of SMART (including the business outlook for the next fiscal quarter) and statements regarding growth drivers in SMART’s industries and markets. These statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to: business and economic conditions and growth trends in the technology industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; disruptions in our operations or in global markets as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of our strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products, additional capacity and acquisitions; the DRAM market and the temporary and volatile nature of pricing trends; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with or delays in the introduction of new products;  slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil; reduction in or termination of incentives for local manufacturing in Brazil;  changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of our customers; fluctuations in material costs and availability; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of our limited number of key vendors;  changes in the availability of supply of materials, components or memory products; the inability of Penguin Computing to obtain and retain security clearances to expand its government business; and other factors and risks detailed in SMART’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors and risks as outlined above and in such filings may not constitute all factors and risks that could cause actual results of SMART to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. SMART and its subsidiaries operate in a continually changing business environment and new factors emerge from time to time. SMART cannot predict such factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, from such factors on SMART or its subsidiaries’ results. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. These forward-looking statements are made as of today, and SMART does not intend, and has no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Information
Certain non-GAAP financial measures are contained in this press release or will be discussed on our conference call, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share. We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt/revolver, capped call mark to market (MTM) adjustment, restructuring expenses, integration expenses, COVID-19 expenses, acquisition-related expenses, gain on settlements and other infrequent or unusual items. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to, not a substitute for, our results of operations presented on the basis of U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA also does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used in, operating activities in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity.

The non-GAAP financial results presented herein exclude share-based compensation expense, intangible amortization expense, loss on extinguishment of debt/revolver, capped call MTM adjustment, convertible debt original issue discount (OID) and fees, restructuring expenses, integration expenses, COVID-19 expenses, acquisition-related expenses, gain on settlements and other infrequent or unusual expenses, and with respect to non-GAAP diluted EPS, foreign currency gains (losses). These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our financial performance. By excluding these charges, as well as any related tax effects, our non-GAAP results provide information to management and investors that is useful in assessing SMART's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing our results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results, to plan and forecast future periods, and to assess performance of certain executives for compensation purposes. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, these measures may not be used similarly by other companies and therefore may not be comparable between companies.

Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA” tables below for more detail on non-GAAP calculations.

About SMART Global Holdings
The SMART lines of business are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. The Company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels. Customers rely on SMART as a strategic supplier with top tier customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities worldwide. The Company targets customers in markets such as communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, industrial internet of things, government, military, edge computing and high performance computing.  SMART operates in three primary product areas: Specialty Memory products, Brazil products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions.

For more information about  SMART Global Holdings business units, visit: SMART Modular TechnologiesSMART Embedded Computing; SMART Supply Chain Services;  and Penguin Computing.



 
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands, except per share data)
             
    Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended
     August 28,
2020 		  May 29,
2020 		  August 30,
2019 		  August 28,
2020 		  August 30,
2019 
Net sales:          
 Specialty Memory Products $125,142  $127,700  $104,634  $467,826  $458,946 
 Brazil Products  105,011   92,701   89,123   389,411   536,495 
 Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions  66,877   60,886   84,643   265,140   216,558 
  Total net sales  297,030   281,287   278,400   1,122,377   1,211,999 
Cost of sales (1) (2)  240,693   227,054   226,108   905,981   974,472 
 Gross profit  56,337   54,233   52,292   216,396   237,527 
Operating expenses:          
 Research and development (1)  8,032   14,436   13,536   52,056   47,920 
 Selling, general and administrative (1) (2)  27,587   29,733   30,024   119,523   103,226 
 Restructuring charge  3,487         3,487    
 Change in estimated fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration        (2,700)     (2,700)
  Total operating expenses  39,107   44,169   40,860   175,065   148,446 
  Income from operations  17,230   10,064   11,432   41,330   89,081 
Other income (expense):          
 Interest expense, net  (3,265)  (3,094)  (4,567)  (15,000)  (20,716)
 Other income (expense), net  (299)  (3,445)  819   (16,970)  (2,161)
  Total other expense  (3,564)  (6,539)  (3,748)  (31,970)  (22,877)
  Income before income taxes  13,666   3,525   7,684   9,360   66,204 
Provision for income taxes  6,139   2,700   2,059   10,503   14,872 
  Net income (loss) $7,527  $825  $5,625  $(1,143) $51,332 
             
Earnings per share:          
 Basic $0.31  $0.03  $0.24  $(0.05) $2.24 
 Diluted $0.30  $0.03  $0.24  $(0.05) $2.19 
             
Shares used in computing earnings per share:          
 Basic  24,290   24,066   23,366   23,994   22,959 
 Diluted  24,839   24,431   23,825   23,994   23,468 
             
(1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:          
 Cost of sales $861  $699  $682  $3,022  $2,485 
 Research and development  763   780   687   3,069   2,654 
 Selling, general and administrative  1,582   3,428   4,194   12,625   13,060 
  Total stock-based compensation expense $3,206  $4,907  $5,563  $18,716  $18,199 
             
(2) Includes amortization of intangible assets expense as follows:         
 Cost of sales $647  $647  $436  $2,588  $566 
 Selling, general and administrative  2,767   2,767   2,165   11,066   5,048 
  Total amortization expense $3,414  $3,414  $2,601  $13,654  $5,614 
             



 
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results
(In thousands, except per share data)
             
    Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended
    August 28,
2020		 May 29,
2020		 August 30,
2019		 August 28,
2020		 August 30,
2019
Reconciliation of gross profit:          
GAAP gross profit $56,337  $54,233  $52,292  $216,396  $237,527 
 GAAP gross margin  19.0%  19.3%  18.8%  19.3%  19.6%
Add: Share-based compensation included in cost of sales  861   699   682   3,022   2,485 
Add: Intangible amortization included in cost of sales  647   647   436   2,588   566 
Add: COVID-19 expenses     282      282    
Non-GAAP gross profit $57,845  $55,861  $53,410  $222,288  $240,578 
 Non-GAAP gross margin  19.5%  19.9%  19.2%  19.8%  19.8%
Reconciliation of operating expenses:          
GAAP operating expenses $39,107  $44,169  $40,860  $175,065   148,446 
Less: Share-based compensation expense included in opex          
 Research and development  763   780   687   3,069   2,654 
 Selling, general and administrative  1,582   3,428   4,194   12,625   13,060 
  Total  2,345   4,208   4,881   15,694   15,714 
Less: Amortization of intangible assets included in opex          
 Selling, general and administrative  2,767   2,767   2,165   11,066   5,048 
  Total  2,767   2,767   2,165   11,066   5,048 
Less: Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday)              126 
Less: Acquisition-related expenses        1,068   946   2,922 
Less: Integration/Restructuring expenses  4,548   1,432      9,072    
Less: COVID-19 expenses     228      228    
Less: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment        (2,700)     (2,700)
Non-GAAP operating expenses $29,447  $35,534  $35,446  $138,060  $127,336 
             
Reconciliation of income from operations:          
GAAP income from operations $17,230  $10,064  $11,432  $41,330  $89,081 
 GAAP operating margin  5.8%  3.6%  4.1%  3.7%  7.3%
             
Add: Share-based compensation expense  3,206   4,907   5,563   18,716   18,199 
Add: Amortization of intangible assets  3,414   3,414   2,601   13,654   5,614 
Add: Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday)              126 
Add: Acquisition-related expenses        1,068   946   2,922 
Add: Integration/Restructuring expenses  4,548   1,432      9,072    
Add: COVID-19 expenses     510      510    
Add: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment        (2,700)     (2,700)
             
Non-GAAP income from operations $28,398  $20,327  $17,964  $84,228  $113,242 
 Non-GAAP operating margin  9.6%  7.2%  6.5%  7.5%  9.3%
             



 
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results
(In thousands, except per share data)
            
   Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended
    August 28,
2020 		  May 29,
2020 		  August 30,
2019 		  August 28,
2020 		  August 30,
2019 
Reconciliation of income before income taxes:          
GAAP income before income taxes $13,666  $3,525  $7,684  $9,360  $66,204 
Add: Share-based compensation expense  3,206   4,907   5,563   18,716   18,199 
Add: Amortization of intangible assets  3,414   3,414   2,601   13,654   5,614 
Add: Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday)              126 
Add: Acquisition-related expenses        1,068   946   2,922 
Add: Integration/Restructuring expenses  4,548   1,432      9,072    
Add: COVID-19 expenses     510      510    
Add: Gain on settlement of indemnity claim  (364)      (364)  
Add: Extinguishment of term loan/revolver     192      6,822    
Add: Capped call MTM adjustment     2,924      7,719    
Add: Convertible debt discount OID and fees  2,026   1,960      4,385    
Add: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment        (2,700)     (2,700)
Add: Foreign currency (gains)/losses  822   484   (332)  3,408   3,149 
Non-GAAP income before income taxes $       27,318   $       19,348   $       13,884   $       74,228   $       93,514  
            
Reconciliation of provision for income taxes:          
GAAP provision for income taxes $6,139  $2,700  $2,059  $10,503  $14,872 
 GAAP effective tax rate  44.9%  76.6%  26.8%  112.2%  22.5%
Less: Goodwill tax credit  (673)  484      295    
Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results  (82)  (48)  33   (340)  (314)
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $         6,894   $         2,264   $         2,026   $       10,548   $       15,186  
 Non-GAAP effective tax rate  25.2%  11.7%  14.6%  14.2%  16.2%
            
Reconciliation of net income (loss) and earnings per share (diluted):           
GAAP net income (loss) $         7,527   $            825   $         5,625   $        (1,143) $       51,332  
Adjustments to GAAP net income (loss):          
 Share-based compensation  3,206   4,907   5,563   18,716   18,199 
 Amortization of intangible assets  3,414   3,414   2,601   13,654   5,614 
 Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday)              126 
 Acquisition related expenses        1,068   946   2,922 
 Integration/Restructuring expenses  4,548   1,432      9,072    
 COVID-19 expenses     510      510    
 Extinguishment of term loan/revolver     192      6,822    
 Capped call MTM adjustment     2,924      7,719    
 Convertible debt discount OID and fees  2,026   1,960      4,385    
 Gain on settlement of indemnity claim  (364)        (364)   
 Goodwill tax credit  (673)  484      295    
 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment        (2,700)     (2,700)
 Foreign currency (gains)/losses  822   484   (332)  3,408   3,149 
 Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results  (82)  (48)  33   (340)  (314)
            
Non-GAAP net income $       20,424   $       17,084   $       11,858   $       63,680   $       78,328  
            
Shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted)  24,839   24,431   23,825   24,566   23,468 
            
Non-GAAP earnings per share (diluted) $           0.82   $           0.70   $           0.50   $           2.59   $           3.34  
            
GAAP earnings per share (diluted) $0.30  $0.03  $0.24  $(0.05) $2.19 
            



 
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
            
   Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended
    August 28,
2020 		  May 29,
2020 		  August 30,
2019 		  August 28,
2020 		  August 30,
2019 
            
GAAP net income (loss) $        7,527   $           825   $        5,625   $       (1,143) $      51,332  
            
 Share-based compensation expense  3,206   4,907   5,563   18,716   18,199 
 Amortization of intangible assets  3,414   3,414   2,601   13,654   5,614 
 Interest expense, net  3,265   3,094   4,567   15,000   20,716 
 Provision for income tax  6,139   2,700   2,059   10,504   14,872 
 Depreciation  5,219   5,405   6,452   22,776   23,592 
 Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday)              126 
 Acquisition-related expenses(1)        1,068   946   2,922 
 Integration/Restructuring expenses  4,548   1,432      9,072    
 COVID-19 expenses     510      510    
 Extinguishment of term loan/revolver     192      6,822    
 Capped call MTM adjustment     2,924      7,719    
 Gain on settlement of indemnity claim  (364)        (364)   
 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment(1)       (2,700)     (2,700)
 Adjusted EBITDA $      32,954   $      25,403   $      25,235   $    104,212   $    134,673  
            
  
 (1) Amounts related to acquisitions of new businesses, SMART EC & Wireless (July 2019).
            -   - 



 
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
       
    August 28, August 30,
     2020   2019 
Assets    
Current assets:    
 Cash and cash equivalents $150,811  $98,139 
 Accounts receivable, net  215,918   217,433 
 Inventories  162,991   118,738 
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets  26,990   37,950 
  Total current assets  556,710   472,260 
         
Property and equipment, net  54,705   68,345 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  25,013    
Other noncurrent assets  20,554   12,784 
Intangible assets, net  55,671   69,325 
Goodwill  73,955   81,423 
  Total assets $786,608  $704,137 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity    
Current liabilities:    
 Accounts payable $224,660  $164,866 
 Accrued liabilities  57,829   48,980 
 Current portion of long-term debt     24,054 
  Total current liabilities  282,489   237,900 
         
Long-term debt  195,573   182,450 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  20,829    
Other long-term liabilities  5,613   10,327 
  Total liabilities  504,504   430,677 
     
Shareholders’ equity:    
 Ordinary shares  737   712 
 Additional paid-in capital  346,131   285,994 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (228,240)  (177,866)
 Retained earnings  163,476   164,620 
  Total shareholders’ equity  282,104   273,460 
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $786,608  $704,137 
       



 
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
               
      Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended
       August 28,
2020 		  May 29,
2020 		 August 30,
2019		  August 28,
2020 		  August 30,
2019 
Cash flows from operating activities:          
 Net income (loss) $7,527  $825  $5,625  $(1,143) $51,332 
 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:          
  Depreciation and amortization  8,633   8,818   9,054   36,430   29,206 
  Share-based compensation  3,206   4,907   5,563   18,716   18,199 
  Provision for doubtful accounts receivable and sales returns  (118)  70   (66)  (75)  (90)
  Deferred income tax benefit  (2,181)  425   (1,149)  (2,115)  (719)
  (Gain) Loss on disposal of property and equipment  2,565   41   56   2,546   77 
  Loss on mark-to-market adjustment of the capped call     2,924      7,719    
  Loss on extinguishment of debt/revolver     192      6,822    
  Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs  2,080   2,005   718   5,866   2,803 
  Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets  1,491   1,287      5,060    
  Change in fair value of contingent consideration        (2,700)     (2,700)
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
   Accounts receivable  5,537   (13,396)  27,582   (12,348)  35,240 
   Inventories  20,641   (26,932)  19,312   (51,840)  102,083 
   Prepaid expenses and other assets  (1,291)  (7,615)  (3,393)  (2,410)  (1,606)
   Accounts payable  (26,251)  39,031   (19,684)  69,436   (64,569)
   Operating lease liabilities  (1,260)  (1,362)     (4,763)   
   Accrued expenses and other liabilities  (4,421)  2,401   8,023   482   401 
    Net cash provided by operating activities  16,159   13,623   48,941   78,382   169,657 
           
Cash flows from investing activities:          
 Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment  (7,386)  (7,521)  (3,321)  (24,275)  (33,433)
 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  250   58   10   404   81 
 Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired        (75,940)     (76,088)
    Net cash used in investing activities  (7,136)  (7,462)  (79,251)  (23,871)  (109,440)
           
Cash flows from financing activities:          
 Long-term debt payment - Term Loan           (5,625)   
 Long-term debt payment - BNDES  (615)  (685)  (1,680)  (2,907)  (6,753)
 Purchase of capped call           (21,825)   
 Proceeds from convertible notes due 2026, net of discount           243,125    
 Payment for extinguishment of long-term debt           (204,904)   
 Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit  42,500   42,000   19,000   103,000   254,500 
 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit  (42,500)  (42,000)  (19,000)  (103,000)  (254,500)
 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares from share option exercises 554   134   1,300   2,495   5,070 
 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares from ESPP     1,742      2,984   2,303 
 Withholding tax on restricted stock units  (96)  (282)  (290)  (749)  (520)
    Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (157)  909   (670)  12,594   100 
               
 Effect of exchange rate changes on the cash and cash equivalents  10,100   (17,084)  3,020   (14,434)  588 
               
    Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  18,966   (10,015)  (27,960)  52,672   60,905 
                         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  131,845   141,860   126,099   98,139   37,234 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $150,811  $131,845  $98,139  $150,811  $98,139 
               


Investor Contact:
Suzanne Schmidt
Investor Relations for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
(510) 360-8596
ir@smartm.com