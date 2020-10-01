Minneapolis, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, is partnering with colleges and universities across the country to deliver virtual versions of traditional class ring events that have been mainstays of the campus experience for over 100 years.

Through the company’s recently launched Virtual Ring Event consultation service and Virtual Ring Ceremony on-line portal, Jostens is providing colleges and campus bookstores free, safe alternatives to campus events that would typically require in-person staffing and large group gatherings. The two efforts are the latest in Jostens virtual campus event offerings, which also include the company’s Virtual Commencement Center, launched last spring at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Jostens is honored be a trusted partner to thousands of colleges and universities in celebrating student achievements through class rings and commencements,” said Chris Poitras, Vice President and General Manager of the company’s College division. “Through the kind of digital innovation we’re offering with these programs, there’s no reason these important campus traditions have to be interrupted this year. In fact, we think they could help engage even more students and their families, creatively and safely.”

Jostens Virtual Ring Events provide college students digital ring shopping, fitting, and financing services with a live Jostens consultant through Zoom. In these free consultation sessions, students also learn more about their school’s class ring history and tradition.

“Our back-to-school class ring event is a big part of our campus experience, so we were worried about what that would – or wouldn’t – look like given how differently we’re having to operate this year,” said Jessica Evans, Director of Alumni Engagement Tarleton State University. “But the Jostens Virtual Ring Event we executed this fall actually reached more students and raised more interest in our class ring tradition than ever.”

The Jostens Virtual Ring Ceremony on-line portal was designed for colleges and universities interested in executing a safer version of the traditional ring ceremony, which typically distributes rings to a class or large group of students in a formal, attended event. The Virtual Ring Ceremony portal provides tools and training that help replicate the traditional ring ceremony experience, and was unveiled at a Virtual Town Hall event Jostens hosted for college bookstore managers and campus leaders earlier this month.

According to company records, 65 Virtual Ring Events have been executed already this year, with nearly 200 ring events and ceremonies planned for some of the nation’s largest and most prestigious schools later this fall, including the University of Arizona, University of Oklahoma, Duke University, and Dartmouth College.

Scheduling of Jostens Virtual Ring Events and free access to the Jostens Virtual Ring Ceremony on-line portal are made available through Jostens college sales representatives.

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

Attachment

Jeff Peterson JOSTENS 952.830.3348 jeff.peterson@jostens.com