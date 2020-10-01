One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split to be Effective October 2, 2020



BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADURO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies targeting the Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) and A Proliferation Inducing Ligand (APRIL) pathways for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the results for the three proposals considered and voted upon by its stockholders at its Special Meeting on October 1, 2020. The Company reported that the various proposals giving effect to the merger agreement between Aduro and Chinook Therapeutics were approved by approximately 55,168,606 of the outstanding shares of Aduro. All proposals were approved by the Aduro stockholders. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 1, 2020.

Following stockholder approval, the Company announced a one-for-five reverse stock split. The Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on The Nasdaq Global Select Market effective with the open of the market on Friday, October 2, 2020.

The closing of the merger is anticipated to take place on or around October 5, 2020. Following closing of the merger, the combined company will be renamed Chinook Therapeutics and trade under the trading symbol “KDNY.”

About Aduro Biotech

Aduro Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that are designed to harness the body’s natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. Aduro’s product candidates in the Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) and A Proliferation Inducing Ligand (APRIL) pathways are being investigated in cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. ADU-S100 (MIW815), which potentially activates the intracellular STING receptor for a potent tumor-specific immune response, is being evaluated in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), an approved anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, as a potential first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN). BION-1301, an investigational humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that blocks APRIL binding to both the BCMA and TACI receptors, is being evaluated in IgA nephropathy. Aduro is collaborating with a number of leading global pharmaceutical companies to help expand and drive its product pipeline. For more information, please visit www.aduro.com.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company’s products are focused on rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined and streamlined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, an investigational phase 3-ready endothelin receptor antagonist in development for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. Through the proposed Aduro merger, Chinook will also add BION-1301, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody in a phase 1b trial for IgA nephropathy, to its pipeline. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, a preclinical development candidate for an undisclosed ultra-orphan kidney disease, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease. Chinook seeks to build its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. Chinook is backed by leading healthcare investors, Versant Ventures, Apple Tree Partners and Samsara BioCapital, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia and Seattle, Washington. For more information visit www.chinooktx.com.

