JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LinkEx, a Saia Inc. subsidiary, is excited to announce that it has been named a 2020 SmartWay High Performer. This is the fourth year the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published the list, which seeks to recognize partnering companies that it says “lead the freight industry in producing more efficient and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions.”



“This year, LinkEx was just one of 11 logistics companies recognized by SmartWay,” said LinkEx Vice President and General Manager David Miller. “In fact, less than five percent of all SmartWay logistics companies meet the criteria set forth by the program so we are excited to be recognized. Reducing our environmental footprint is an important goal for both us and our customers.”

SmartWay is a voluntary program for companies, including freight shippers, carriers, logistics companies and other stakeholders, seeking to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. They manage data for partner companies across all domestic shipping modes in the U.S. and Canada. SmartWay implements its goals to lower freight carbon footprints by conducting analysis and research of freight impacts, engaging with freight experts, anticipating and responding to trends, developing strategic resources and communication strategies, and serving as an international model.

Saia has been a SmartWay Partner since 2006 and remains committed to following sustainable businesses practices through the various 'green' programs and collaborations it has initiated over the years, including its partnership with SmartWay. In 2018, Saia was honored with the SmartWay Excellence Award.

“One of LinkEx’s core values is community,” stated Miller. “Among other things, this means we embrace our responsibility to the environment and our impact on it. While its good business, as the majority of consumers expect companies to act responsibly, it’s simply the right thing to do as climate change impacts us all.”

About LinkEx Inc.

LinkEx, a Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) company, is an asset-light, third party logistics corporation based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 2002, the company offers a wide range of services including supply chain design, domestic and international transportation, warehousing and final mile services. LinkEx seeks to work closely with its customers to develop a thorough understanding of their logistics challenges and then utilizes technology and design capabilities to create unique supply chain solutions. For more information, visit www.linkex.us or call 1-866-289-9838.

