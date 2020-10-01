PUNE, India, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wound Closure Strips Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



Wound closure strips are generally practiced with or as options to stitching or sutures. Compared with sutures and stitching, wound closure strips exhibit faster closure time, minor discomfort, lower tissue trauma, and less danger of tissue strangulation. In addition, the wound closure strips help rapid healing with minimum scarring, giving a more satisfying cosmetic result. They also have a lower contamination rate and overall morbidity. Consequently, wound closure strips are favored over options like staples and sutures. The other important factor that has boosted the demand for wound closure strips is cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, from the past few years, there has been a surge in the number of surgeries all over the world. Additionally, escalating occurrence of chronic disorders, for instance, autoimmune diseases, diabetes, and cancer, is some of the main factors that are assisting in surging the number of surgical treatments being executed. The occurrence of communicable and non-communicable illnesses has increased in the last few years. These factors are expected to boost wound closure strips market expansion for the period of evaluation.

The sutures sub segment is anticipated to lead the wound closure strips market

The global wound closure strips market is segmented on the basis of product, wound type, end-use, and geography. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented into mechanical wound closure devices, sutures, sealants, strips, staples, and adhesives. By wound type the market is segmented into chronic and acute. Based on end-use the market is divided into clinics, hospitals, trauma centers, and others. Furthermore, the sutures sub segment led the market with prominent income share in 2019 as a result of the increasing number of mishaps all over the world. Sutures include a needle with a thread connected to it and it comes in several sizes, shapes, and a widespread range of thread materials. Sutures sub segment is also divided into non-absorbable and absorbable. The wound closure strips market is estimated to observe rapid development during the evaluation period as they are more suitable and simpler to use than the non-absorbable sutures.

Based on geography, the global Wound Closure Strips Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is sub-segmented into the United States, Canada and Rest of North America. Europe is sub-segmented into Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa is sub-segmented into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. South America is sub-segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

The North America market led the wound closure market with uppermost income share in 2019 as a result of the existence of main companies in the region and the growing occurrence of chronic injuries. In addition, the increasing number of patients undergoing surgeries and rising awareness about minimally invasive surgeries are also responsible for regional market growth.

The APAC wound closure strips market is projected to perceive the rapid expansion in the course of the evaluation period. The development of the market is credited to increasing medical tourism in the region. The arrival of high-tech medical devices that can be utilized for rapid and promising closure of injuries will propel the wound closure strips market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Major players active in the global wound closure strips market are Wound care technologies Inc., Covidien, B Braun Melsungen AG, ZipLine Medical, NeatStitch Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Corp., Abbott Vascular, BSN Medical, DermaRite Industries LLC, Teleflex medical incorporated, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic PLC, Baxter International, Derma Sciences Inc., Dukal Corporation, Ethicon US LLC, and 3M Healthcare.

