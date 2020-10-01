New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Microminiature Circular Connectors Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Application, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974348/?utm_source=GNW



The market in APAC is expected to witness huge growth owing to the growing demand for these connectors in computers, communications, and consumer electronics used in the aerospace industry.The market growth is also ascribed to growing demand for advanced features and connectivity products.



Asia-Pacific is experiencing huge growth in the aviation industry owing to increasing air passenger traffic, flight safety concerns, and maintenance cost reduction needs; this has strengthened the demand for microminiature circular connectors.

The metal shell segment led the microminiature circular connectors market, based on type, in 2019.This type of microminiature connectors is a complete line of the ideal for rugged military and commercial applications of small circular connectors.



The microminiature metal-shell connectors are versatile, tested for harsh environments, and offer multiple coupling styles, contacts, and mounting options.Various connector coupling styles, pin counts, and shell sizes provide a full range of options for any military operating environment.



Usually, the metal-shell microminiature connectors have an operating temperature range from -55°C to 150°C and can withstand salt spray for up to 120 hours.The new connectors feature compatibility for several styles of coupling that include push-pull, bayonet, and threaded.



They are designed to save rugged durability, space, and weight in commercial aerospace applications as well as military vehicles, radios, and equipment used by soldiers.

The overall Asia-Pacific microminiature circular connectors market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Asia-Pacific microminiature circular connectors market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants that are typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia-Pacific microminiature circular connectors market.Amphenol Corporation, Franz Binder GmbH & Co.



Elektrische Bauelemente KG, Glenair, Inc., Hirose Electric Co., Ltd., HUBER+SUHNER, ITT, Inc., SOURIAU SAS, TE Connectivity are among a few players operating in the market in this region.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974348/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001