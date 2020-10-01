MT. GILEAD, Ohio, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Hot Shot’s Secret’s best sellers, Everyday Diesel Treatment (EDT), is now available in three new brick and mortar retail locations – AutoZone ® , O’Reilly ® Auto Parts and Advance Aut o Parts ® nationwide. Additionally, EDT is available today at over 1,000 authorized Hot Shot’s Secret independent dealer locations. This, with the addition of 15,000 new auto retail locations, Everyday Diesel Treatment can now be purchased at over 20,000 locations.



Everyday Diesel Treatment is a 6-in-1 fuel additive for diesel fuel that greatly improves the power and fuel economy of any diesel vehicle while also improving the fuel’s lubricity for long lasting protection. This formula boosts cetane levels by up to 7 points, cleans fuel injectors, prevents rust and corrosion, neutralizes acid, disperses moisture, prevents varnish and sludge formation, stabilizes fuel for long-term storage and reduces the need for diesel particulate filter (DPF) regeneration cycles. With the addition of LX4 Lubricity Extreme, EDT improves diesel fuel lubricity by up to 26% based on independent ASTM testing results to give long-lasting protection for fuel injectors, fuel pumps and other fuel system components. Completely ashless, EDT has no adverse effects on engine components or emissions equipment and complies with the federal low sulfur content requirements for use in diesel motor vehicles and non-road engines.

Available now, Everyday Diesel Treatment does not void the manufacturer’s warranty and is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee warranty. Recommended use is one-ounce per 25-gallons of diesel fuel. A 16-oz. bottle size treats 400-gallons of diesel fuel.

Today, Hot Shot’s Secret manufactures over 30 performance fuel and oil additives and specialty oils for multiple markets. Other diesel additives by Hot Shot’s Secret available at AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Advance Auto Parts are Stiction Eliminator Oil Additive, Diesel Extreme Fuel Additive and FR3 Friction Reducer Oil Additive, either in store or by custom order. Hot Shot’s Secret branded products are also available at many major auto travel centers and general retail chains in the USA including: Tractor Supply Company, Petro Shopping Centers, Pilot Flying J, Rural King, TravelCenters of America, Menards, Meijer, Love’s Travel Stops, Summit Racing Equipment, Orscheln Farm & Home, Bomgaars and more.

For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret Everyday Diesel Treatment, manufactured by Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI), visit www.hotshotsecret.com . To speak directly with one of Hot Shot’s Secret highly qualified technicians, call toll free 800-341-6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram , or by following #hotshotsecret.

Image Available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0687d647-0e84-4ba0-a90a-ecdee89c6291

About Hot Shot’s Secret

Powered by science and with a commitment to environmental stewardship, Hot Shot’s Secret offers a diverse line of high performance and preventative maintenance products including fuel and oil additives, engine and gear oil, greases, lubricants and lubricity additives, and coolants developed as problem-specific solutions for gas and diesel powered vehicles of all make and model. Major markets include heavy-duty, commercial fleet, powersports, RV, agriculture and industrial. The company’s flagship product, Hot Shot’s Secret Stiction Eliminator, is the top selling brand for stiction removal.

About Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI)

LSI, located in Mt. Gilead, OH and formed in 1997, specializes in innovative product development with a focus on resolving problem-specific solutions for equipment across a broad list of markets. In addition to the company’s development of Hot Shot’s Secret, a brand of high performance specialty formulated oils and additives for diesel and gas-powered engines and fuel systems, LSI provides chemical-based product development for private label. Owner and President, Chris Gabrelcik is a Certified Lubrication Specialist (CLS) and Oil Management Analyst (OMA) and recently named Smart Business Leader for Central OH. Other company brands include LSI Chemical, Frantz Filters, Fluid Recovery, GREM and Microwave Renewable Technologies.