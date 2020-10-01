New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific EGR Cooler Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Engine Type ; Vehicle Type, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974347/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore, recirculating exhaust gas on gasoline engines is mainly used to minimize throttling loss at the part-load range, thus reduce fuel consumption, and secondarily, to reduce NOX emission levels.



To maintain the exact torque and power output after adding EGR in the gasoline engine, further opening of engine throttle is necessary to increase the trapped charge density, which can reduce pumping loss and improve fuel economy compared with that when no EGR is used. On the other hand, the gasoline engine works with a stoichiometric air-fuel mixture in order to meet the need for a three-way catalytic converter, so the O2 concentration in the exhaust is deficient, which will cause a corresponding lower NOx emission.



The finned EGR cooler segment led the EGR cooler market based on type in 2019.Finned EGR coolers perform according to the customer requirements and are well suited, especially for light-duty engine applications, as well as provide outstanding performance under stabilized fouling.



There are various features of the finned EGR coolers such as high thermal compliance, low fouling, fully routable design, coolant delivers significant damping along the entire cooled length, indents maintain substantial concentricity between outer coolant tube and inner gas tube, and flexibility of inner gas and outer coolant machine to decrease the engine assembly stresses. As per these features, the finned EGR cooler has its application across the automotive industry, especially in diesel engines, on/off highway applications, which includes small trucks, as well as smaller agricultural tractor applications.

However, China has the largest COVID-19 cases in the APAC region.The majority of the business in these countries have come to a halt and is expected to continue slower than usual pace.



The countries are taking significant containment measures to reduce the number of infected patients. This is anticipated to negatively impact market growth in Europe.



The overall EGR cooler market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Asia-Pacific EGR cooler market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia-Pacific EGR cooler market are BorgWarner Inc, MAHLE GmbH, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Benteler Automotive, and Tokyo Roki Co. Ltd are among a few players operating in the Asia-Pacific EGR cooler market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974347/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001