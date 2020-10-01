NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Line, Inc., (NASDAQ: VALU) will hold a virtual-only Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company to be held on October 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., which constitutes a change to the location of the meeting.



The announced physical location is closed because of the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.

The Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Value Line, Inc. will be held as scheduled, on October 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. as a virtual meeting. Given the public health and safety concerns related to spread of COVID-19, the Company will not provide a physical location for shareholders to attend. All shareholders, as stated in our proxy, are encouraged to attend the virtual meeting.

As previously stated based on coronavirus concerns and procedures, all shareholders are urged to submit their votes by proxy, to view or listen to the proceedings by computer video or telephone. Questions may be submitted by noon on October 8th to vlcr@valueline.com.

Copies of this Proxy Statement, the form of the Proxy and our 2020 Annual Report to shareholders are available online at

https://www.rdgir.com/value-line-inc

All shareholders are encouraged to attend via Zoom

Please Join the Zoom Meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone on October 9th, 2020 at 10:30am as follows:

https://valueline.zoom.us/j/94111254655

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States:

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Meeting ID: 941 1125 4655

Value Line, Inc. is a leading New York based provider of investment research. The Value Line Investment Survey is one of the most widely used sources of independent equity investment research. Value Line also publishes a range of proprietary investment research in both print and digital formats including research in the areas of Mutual Funds, ETFs and Options. Value Line’s acclaimed research also enables the Company to provide specialized products such as Value Line Select, Value Line Special Situations, Value Line Select: ETFs, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, The New Value Line ETFs Service, and certain Value Line copyrights, distributed under agreements including certain proprietary ranking system information and other proprietary information used in third party products. Investment Advisory services are provided through its substantial non-voting interests in EULAV Asset Management, the investment advisor to The Value Line Family of Mutual Funds. Value Line’s products are available to individual investors by mail, at www.valueline.com or by calling 1-800-VALUELINE or 1-800-825-8354, while institutional-level services for professional investors, advisers, corporate, academic, and municipal libraries are offered at www.ValueLinePro.com , www.ValueLineLibrary.com and by calling 1-800-531-1425.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This report contains statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions (including certain projections and business trends) accompanied by such phrases as “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “will”, “intend” and other similar or negative expressions, that are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Actual results for Value Line, Inc. (“Value Line” or “the Company”) may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following:

maintaining revenue from subscriptions for the Company’s digital and print published products;

changes in market and economic conditions, including global financial issues;

protecting intellectual property rights;

dependence on non-voting revenues and non-voting profits interests in EULAV Asset Management, a Delaware statutory trust (“EAM” or “EAM Trust”), which serves as the investment advisor to the Value Line Funds and engages in related distribution, marketing and administrative services;

fluctuations in EAM’s and third party copyright assets under management due to broadly based changes in the values of equity and debt securities, redemptions by investors and other factors;

possible changes in the valuation of EAM’s intangible assets from time to time;

generating future revenues or collection of receivables from significant customers;

dependence on key personnel;

competition in the fields of publishing, copyright and investment management, along with associated effects on the level and structure of prices and fees, and the mix of services delivered;

the impact of government regulation on the Company’s and EAM’s businesses;

availability of free or low cost investment data through discount brokers or generally over the internet;

terrorist attacks, cyber attacks and natural disasters;

the coronavirus pandemic, which has drastically affected markets, employment, and other economic conditions, and may have additional unpredictable impacts on employees, suppliers, customers, and operations;

other possible epidemics;

changes in prices of materials and other inputs required by the Company;

other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risks described in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2020 and in Part II, Item 1A of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2020; and other risks and uncertainties arising from time to time.

These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors which may involve external factors over which we may have no control or changes in our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations or intentions, which may happen at any time at our discretion, could also have material adverse effects on future results. Except as otherwise required to be disclosed in periodic reports required to be filed by public companies with the SEC pursuant to the SEC's rules, we have no duty to update these statements, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks and uncertainties, current plans, anticipated actions, and future financial conditions and results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking information contained herein.

www.valueline.com

www.ValueLinePro.com , www.ValueLineLibrary.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Complimentary Value Line® Reports on Dow 30 Stocks

Contact: Howard A. Brecher Value Line, Inc. 212-907-1500