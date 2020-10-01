New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Terahertz Body Scanning Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology Type, Scanner Type, and Application and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974343/?utm_source=GNW

A terahertz body scanner is a detector used for detecting hidden objects, such as weapons and other illegal items, underneath a person’s clothing using terahertz radiations.The scanning element directs the radiation on a sensor during terahertz body scanning, and a consolidated image is generated after an imaging processor communicates with the sensor.



The scanning technology can be used or integrated into broader security architectures as a standalone security system.These scanners quickly and safely capture images with the help of a non-invasive screening process.



Multiple scanning is also possible as the scanners can be used for up to a distance of 10 m, thereby ensuring maximum security without gender-specific screenings.Increasing demand for accurate security systems to filter drugs, weapons, explosives, and other similar threats in global security applications for defense, custom, and airport is a major driving factor of the terahertz body scanner market.



As it can detect natural radiation without emissions, the terahertz body scanner is safer than other concealed-item detectors. The terahertz body scanner also blurs intimate areas of the body to maintain public privacy and thus eliminate any government duties on the product. However, lack of awareness and growth in health concerns could hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Further, terahertz body scanning market is segmented into technology type, scanner type, application, and country.Based on technology type, the market is further segmented into standalone and integrated.



Based on scanner type, the market is sub segmented into fixed and portable. Based on application, the market is further bifurcated into public places, airport checkpoints, train stations and subways, and others.

The lockdown of various plants and factories in China due to COVID 19 outbreak is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various products and services.China has recently emerged from a 2-month containment phase and moved into the mitigation stage; however, the economy growth is still declining due to uncertainty around COVID 19 outbreak.



Hence, the ongoing disruptions in supply of raw materials and electronic technologies from China is affecting the manufacturing of terahertz body scanning and thus expected to impact the growth of terahertz body scanning market in coming quarters. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the terahertz body scanning product & solution manufacturing and procurement activities have seen a sharp decline with multiple projects on hold and unavailability of labor due to movement restrictions in various countries.

The overall APAC terahertz body scanning market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the terahertz body scanning market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the APAC terahertz body scanning market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, terahertz body scanning market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the APAC terahertz body scanning market are Thruvision Group plc, Terasense Group Inc., Shanghai Eastimage Equipment Co., Ltd., Nuctech Company Limited, MC2 Technologies, INO, Leidos, and Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG are among others.

