92 million by 2027 from US$ 598.05 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the Asia Pacific portable and wearable dialysis devices market is attributed to the increasing adoption of hemodialysis due to extensively increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disorders.Moreover, increasing awareness about benefits offered by the products coupled with the introduction of new products in the market is also anticipated to drive the substantial opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Countries in the region are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.The governments in several regions have imposed lockdowns on manufacturing and other business operations to reduce the spread of COVID-19.



These disruptions in supply chain are likely to hamper the market growth during the pandemic.

A significant gap between demand and supply for organ donation creates a lucrative opportunity for the growth of portable and wearable dialysis devices in the region. For instance, according to an estimates published in online newspaper by a healthcare professional in 2019, around 0.3 million people in India awaits for kidney transplant; however, only 5.0% of the awaiting population actually receives kidney transplant. Such a huge gap between requirement and supply of organ donation is likely to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific portable and wearable dialysis devices market during the forecast period.

Most patients waiting for a kidney transplant survive by undergoing long and unwieldy dialysis treatments multiple times a week to clear toxins from their blood.However, dialysis does not replace every essential kidney functions, and on an average only 35% of dialysis patients remain alive after five years.



As there are less number of donors, which is leading to limited transplantation, the factor is fuelling the adoption and awareness of wearable portable devices for the treatment of renal diseases. For instance, The Kidney Project led by Roy and Vanderbilt University Medical Centre for more than a decade has been working to develop an implantable bio-artificial kidney to eliminate dialysis and ease the shortage of donor’s kidneys.

Based on product type, the Asia Pacific portable and wearable dialysis devices market is segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis product type segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The World Health Organization, Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to in the process of preparing the report on the portable and wearable dialysis devices market.

