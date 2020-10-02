New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graphic Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956876/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PVC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$13.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PP segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Graphic Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.



PE Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR



In the global PE segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Primer

Key Growth Factors for the Graphic Films Market

PVC: Largest Segment of Global Graphic Film Market

Automotive and Advertising Industry Drive Growth in the Graphic

Films Market

Growing Economy in Asia Pacific Peps up the Region?s Growth

Technology Advances with Innovative Features in Graphic Films

Specialty Films

Color Changing Films

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Graphics Defined

Graphic Film

Polypropylene (PP) Graphic Films

Global Competitor Market Shares

Graphic Film Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Table 1: Graphic Films Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Graphic Films Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Graphic Films Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: PVC (Polymer) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: PVC (Polymer) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: PVC (Polymer) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: PP (Polymer) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: PP (Polymer) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: PP (Polymer) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: PE (Polymer) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: PE (Polymer) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: PE (Polymer) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Polymers (Polymer) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Polymers (Polymer) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Polymers (Polymer) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Promotional & Advertisement (End-Use) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Promotional & Advertisement (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Promotional & Advertisement (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Industrial (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Industrial (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Graphic Film Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Graphic Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Polymer: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Graphic Films Market in the United States by Polymer:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Graphic Films Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Graphic Films Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Graphic Films Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Polymer: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Graphic Films Historic Market Review by

Polymer in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Graphic Films Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Polymer for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Graphic Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Graphic Films Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Graphic Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Graphic Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polymer for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Graphic Films Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Graphic Films Market Share Analysis by

Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Graphic

Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Graphic Films Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Graphic Films Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Graphic Films Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Polymer for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Graphic Films Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Polymer: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Graphic Films Market by Polymer: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Graphic Films in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Graphic Films Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Graphic Film Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Graphic Films Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Graphic Films Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Graphic Films Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Graphic Films Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Polymer: 2020-2027



Table 56: Graphic Films Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Polymer: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Graphic Films Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: Graphic Films Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Graphic Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Graphic Films Market in France by Polymer: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Graphic Films Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Polymer: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Graphic Films Market Share Analysis by

Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Graphic Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Graphic Films Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Graphic Films Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Graphic Films Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: German Graphic Films Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Polymer: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Graphic Films Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Graphic Films Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Graphic Films Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Graphic Films Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Polymer for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Graphic Films Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Polymer: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Graphic Films Market by Polymer: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Graphic Films in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Graphic Films Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Graphic Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polymer for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Graphic Films Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Graphic Films Market Share Analysis by

Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Graphic Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Graphic Films Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Graphic Films Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Graphic Films Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Polymer: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Graphic Films Historic Market Review by

Polymer in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Graphic Films Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Polymer for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Graphic Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Graphic Films Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Graphic Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Graphic Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Polymer: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Graphic Films Market in Russia by Polymer: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Graphic Films Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Graphic Films Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Graphic Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Polymer: 2020-2027



Table 98: Graphic Films Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Polymer: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown

by Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Graphic Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Graphic Films Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Graphic Films Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Graphic Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Graphic Films Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Graphic Films Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Graphic Films Market in Asia-Pacific by Polymer:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Graphic Films Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Polymer: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Graphic Films Market Share Analysis by

Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Graphic Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Graphic Films Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Graphic Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Graphic Films Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Graphic Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Polymer: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Graphic Films Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Graphic Films Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Graphic Films Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Graphic Films Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Polymer: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Graphic Films Historic Market Review by

Polymer in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Graphic Films Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Polymer for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Graphic Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Graphic Films Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Graphic Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Graphic Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Graphic Films Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Polymer: 2012-2019



Table 126: Graphic Films Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Graphic Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Graphic Films Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Graphic Films Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Graphic Films:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Polymer for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Graphic Films Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Graphic Films Market Share

Analysis by Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Graphic Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Graphic Films Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Graphic Films Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Graphic Films Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Graphic Films Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Graphic Films Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Graphic Films Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Graphic Films Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Polymer: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Graphic Films Marketby Polymer:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Graphic Films in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Graphic Films Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Graphic Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Polymer: 2020-2027



Table 146: Graphic Films Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Polymer: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Graphic Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Graphic Films Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Graphic Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Graphic Films Market in Brazil by Polymer: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Graphic Films Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Polymer: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Graphic Films Market Share Analysis by

Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Graphic Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Graphic Films Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Graphic Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Graphic Films Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Graphic Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Polymer: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Graphic Films Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Graphic Films Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Graphic Films Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Graphic Films Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Polymer: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Graphic Films Market in Rest of Latin America by

Polymer: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Graphic Films Market Share

Breakdown by Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Graphic Films Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Graphic Films Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Graphic Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Graphic Films Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Graphic Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Polymer: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Graphic Films Historic Marketby

Polymer in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Graphic Films Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Polymer for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Graphic Films Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Graphic Films Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Graphic Films Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Graphic Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polymer for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Graphic Films Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Graphic Films Market Share Analysis by

Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Graphic

Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Graphic Films Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 183: Graphic Films Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Graphic Films Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Polymer: 2020-2027



Table 185: Graphic Films Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Polymer: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Graphic Films Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 188: Graphic Films Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Graphic Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Graphic Films Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Graphic Films Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Polymer: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Graphic Films Market by Polymer:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Graphic Films in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Graphic Films Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Graphic Films Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Polymer for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Graphic Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer: 2012-2019



Table 198: Graphic Films Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Graphic Films Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Graphic Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Graphic Films Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Graphic Films Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Graphic Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Graphic Films Market Share

Breakdown by Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Graphic Films Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Graphic Films Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Graphic Films Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Graphic Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Polymer: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Graphic Films Market in Africa by Polymer:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown by

Polymer: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Graphic Films Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Graphic Films Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Graphic Films Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



