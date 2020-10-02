New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graphic Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956876/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PVC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$13.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PP segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Graphic Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.
PE Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR
In the global PE segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Primer
Key Growth Factors for the Graphic Films Market
PVC: Largest Segment of Global Graphic Film Market
Automotive and Advertising Industry Drive Growth in the Graphic
Films Market
Growing Economy in Asia Pacific Peps up the Region?s Growth
Technology Advances with Innovative Features in Graphic Films
Specialty Films
Color Changing Films
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Graphics Defined
Graphic Film
Polypropylene (PP) Graphic Films
Global Competitor Market Shares
Graphic Film Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
