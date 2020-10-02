New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glycerol Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956867/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Biodiesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach 2.2 Thousand Kilo Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fatty Acids segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 750.4 Kilo Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Glycerol market in the U.S. is estimated at 750.4 Kilo Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 814.2 Kilo Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Fatty Alcohols Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR



In the global Fatty Alcohols segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 356.2 Kilo Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 526.6 Kilo Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 528.9 Kilo Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 293-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG

Emery Oleochemicals Group

IOI Corporation Berhad

Kao Corporation

KLK OLEO

Oleon NV

P&G Chemicals

Wilmar International Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956867/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Glycerol Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Glycerol Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo

Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Glycerol Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Kilo

Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Glycerol Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Biodiesel (Source) World Market by Region/Country in

Kilo Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Biodiesel (Source) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in Kilo Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Biodiesel (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Fatty Acids (Source) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in Kilo Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Fatty Acids (Source) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in Kilo Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Fatty Acids (Source) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Fatty Alcohols (Source) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in Kilo Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Fatty Alcohols (Source) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in Kilo Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Fatty Alcohols (Source) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Soap Industry (Source) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in Kilo Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Soap Industry (Source) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in Kilo Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Soap Industry (Source) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals (Application)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in Kilo Tons by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals (Application)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Alkyd Resins (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Alkyd Resins (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in Kilo Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Alkyd Resins (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Foods & Beverages (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Foods & Beverages (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Foods & Beverages (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Polyether Polyols (Application) Worldwide Sales in

Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Polyether Polyols (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Polyether Polyols (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Tobacco Humectants (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Tobacco Humectants (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Tobacco Humectants (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Glycerol Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Glycerol Market Estimates and

Projections in Kilo Tons by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Glycerol Market in the United States by Source:

A Historic Review in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Glycerol Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Glycerol Latent Demand Forecasts in

Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Glycerol Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019



Table 36: Glycerol Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Glycerol Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Kilo Tons by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Glycerol Historic Market Review by Source in

Kilo Tons: 2012-2019



Table 39: Glycerol Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Glycerol Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Glycerol Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Kilo Tons by Application for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Glycerol Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Glycerol: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Kilo Tons by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Glycerol Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

Kilo Tons by Source for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Glycerol Market Share Analysis by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glycerol

in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Glycerol Market in Kilo Tons by Application:

2012-2019



Table 48: Glycerol Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Glycerol Market Growth Prospects in Kilo Tons

by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Glycerol Historic Market Analysis in China in Kilo

Tons by Source: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Glycerol Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Glycerol in Kilo Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Glycerol Market Review in China in Kilo Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Glycerol Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Glycerol Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Glycerol Market Demand Scenario in Kilo Tons

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Glycerol Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Kilo Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Glycerol Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Glycerol Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Kilo Tons by Source: 2020-2027



Table 59: Glycerol Market in Europe in Kilo Tons by Source:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Glycerol Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Glycerol Addressable Market Opportunity in

Kilo Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Glycerol Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Kilo Tons by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Glycerol Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Glycerol Market in France by Source: Estimates and

Projections in Kilo Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Glycerol Historic Market Scenario in Kilo Tons

by Source: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Glycerol Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Glycerol Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Kilo Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Glycerol Historic Market Review in Kilo Tons

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Glycerol Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Glycerol Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Kilo Tons by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Glycerol Historic Market Analysis in Kilo Tons

by Source: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Glycerol Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Glycerol Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: German Glycerol Market in Retrospect in Kilo Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Glycerol Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Glycerol Market Growth Prospects in Kilo Tons

by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Glycerol Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Kilo

Tons by Source: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Glycerol Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Glycerol in Kilo Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Glycerol Market Review in Italy in Kilo Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Glycerol Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Glycerol: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Kilo Tons by Source for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Glycerol Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in Kilo Tons by Source for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Glycerol Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Glycerol in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Glycerol Market in Kilo Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Glycerol Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Glycerol Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Kilo Tons by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Glycerol Historic Market Review by Source in

Kilo Tons: 2012-2019



Table 90: Glycerol Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Glycerol Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Glycerol Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Kilo Tons by Application for 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Glycerol Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Glycerol Market Estimates and Projections in

Kilo Tons by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Glycerol Market in Russia by Source: A Historic

Review in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Glycerol Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Glycerol Latent Demand Forecasts in Kilo Tons

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Glycerol Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019



Table 99: Glycerol Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Glycerol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Source: 2020-2027



Table 101: Glycerol Market in Rest of Europe in Kilo Tons by

Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Glycerol Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Glycerol Addressable Market

Opportunity in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Glycerol Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Kilo Tons by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Glycerol Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Glycerol Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Glycerol Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Kilo Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Glycerol Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Glycerol Market in Asia-Pacific by Source: Estimates

and Projections in Kilo Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Glycerol Historic Market Scenario in

Kilo Tons by Source: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Glycerol Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Glycerol Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Glycerol Historic Market Review in Kilo

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Glycerol Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Glycerol Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Kilo Tons by Source for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Glycerol Historic Market Analysis in Kilo

Tons by Source: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Glycerol Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Glycerol Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Glycerol Market in Retrospect in Kilo

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Glycerol Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Glycerol Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Kilo Tons by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Glycerol Historic Market Review by Source in

Kilo Tons: 2012-2019



Table 123: Glycerol Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Glycerol Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Glycerol Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Kilo Tons by Application for 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Glycerol Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Glycerol Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Kilo Tons by Source for the Period

2018-2027



Table 128: South Korean Glycerol Historic Market Analysis in

Kilo Tons by Source: 2012-2019



Table 129: Glycerol Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Glycerol Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Kilo Tons by Application for the Period

2018-2027



Table 131: South Korean Glycerol Historic Market Analysis in

Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Glycerol Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Glycerol: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Kilo Tons by Source for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Glycerol Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in Kilo Tons by Source for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glycerol Market Share Analysis

by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Glycerol in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glycerol Market in Kilo Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Glycerol Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Glycerol Market Trends by

Region/Country in Kilo Tons: 2020-2027



Table 140: Glycerol Market in Latin America in Kilo Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Glycerol Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Glycerol Market Growth Prospects in

Kilo Tons by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Glycerol Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in Kilo Tons by Source: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Glycerol Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Glycerol in Kilo Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Glycerol Market Review in Latin America in Kilo Tons

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Glycerol Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Glycerol Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Kilo Tons by Source: 2020-2027



Table 149: Glycerol Market in Argentina in Kilo Tons by Source:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Glycerol Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Glycerol Addressable Market Opportunity

in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Glycerol Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Kilo Tons by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Glycerol Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Glycerol Market in Brazil by Source: Estimates and

Projections in Kilo Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Glycerol Historic Market Scenario in Kilo

Tons by Source: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Glycerol Market Share Analysis by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Glycerol Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Kilo Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Glycerol Historic Market Review in Kilo

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Glycerol Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Glycerol Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Kilo Tons by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Glycerol Historic Market Analysis in Kilo

Tons by Source: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Glycerol Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Glycerol Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Glycerol Market in Retrospect in Kilo Tons

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Glycerol Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Glycerol Market Estimates and

Projections in Kilo Tons by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Glycerol Market in Rest of Latin America by Source:

A Historic Review in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Glycerol Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Glycerol Latent Demand

Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Glycerol Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019



Table 171: Glycerol Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Glycerol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Glycerol Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in Kilo Tons: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Glycerol Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Glycerol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Glycerol Historic Market by Source

in Kilo Tons: 2012-2019



Table 177: Glycerol Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Glycerol Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Glycerol Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Kilo Tons by Application for

2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Glycerol Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Glycerol: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Kilo Tons by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Glycerol Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

Kilo Tons by Source for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Glycerol Market Share Analysis by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glycerol

in Kilo Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Glycerol Market in Kilo Tons by Application:

2012-2019



Table 186: Glycerol Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Glycerol Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Kilo Tons by Source: 2020-2027



Table 188: Glycerol Market in Israel in Kilo Tons by Source:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Glycerol Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Glycerol Addressable Market Opportunity in

Kilo Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Glycerol Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Kilo Tons by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Glycerol Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Glycerol Market Growth Prospects in

Kilo Tons by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Glycerol Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

Kilo Tons by Source: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Glycerol Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Glycerol in Kilo Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Glycerol Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Kilo Tons

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Glycerol Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Glycerol Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Kilo Tons by Source for

the Period 2018-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Glycerol Historic Market

Analysis in Kilo Tons by Source: 2012-2019



Table 201: Glycerol Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Glycerol Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Kilo Tons by Application

for the Period 2018-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Glycerol Historic Market

Analysis in Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Glycerol Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Glycerol Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Kilo Tons by Source for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Glycerol Historic Market

Analysis in Kilo Tons by Source: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Glycerol Market Share Breakdown

by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Glycerol Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Glycerol Market in Retrospect in

Kilo Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Glycerol Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Glycerol Market Estimates and Projections in

Kilo Tons by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Glycerol Market in Africa by Source: A Historic

Review in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Glycerol Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Glycerol Latent Demand Forecasts in Kilo

Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Glycerol Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019



Table 216: Glycerol Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956867/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001