Jackie Boy takes me back to Alternative Rock Anthems like

The Pixies' "Here Comes Your Man" and Weezer's "Buddy Holly"

by Ama Cruz

Rock duo The Immigrants have released a powerful new song, Jackie Boy – Requiem for a Slugger, as a tribute to the cancer battle the band-leader, Bill Sheridan, is currently undergoing. The song reaches out and offers love and support to the painful journey ahead.

I'd just like to begin by expressing how much I love the name of this band, The Immigrants, as well as the name of this song, Jackie Boy - Requiem for a Slugger. It's got a great vocal performance that is equal to Black Francis of The Pixies or Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth.

The instrumental performances of the drums and guitar takes me back to beloved 90s grunge alternative rock anthems like The Pixies' "Here Comes Your Man" and Weezer's "Buddy Holly" with the melodic guitars, and roughness, yet a song that makes you want to dance -- like Jackie Boy. This is a polished single!

The Immigrants blend a cool melodic, surf-rock guitar, a vocal performance reminiscent of Black Francis (from The Pixies) with the sound of a baseball game and a cheering crowd, rooting for our underdog, Jackie Boy. This is classic alternative rock at its best!

The Immigrants’ Make-A-Wish-plans for the future include having “Jackie-Boy” played at every major league baseball park across the nation during the 7th Inning Stretch – from Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park, and Wrigley Field, to cheer Bill up during his fight with cancer.

