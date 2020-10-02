New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geopolymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956858/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cement, Concrete, and Precast Panels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 33.5% CAGR and reach US$38 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Grouts and Binders segment is readjusted to a revised 35.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 42.2% CAGR
The Geopolymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 42% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.2% and 31.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.2% CAGR.
Other Applications Segment to Record 39.4% CAGR
In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 38.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$330.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 40.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956858/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Geopolymers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Geopolymers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Geopolymers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Geopolymers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cement, Concrete, and Precast Panels (Application)
Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 5: Cement, Concrete, and Precast Panels (Application)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 6: Cement, Concrete, and Precast Panels (Application)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Grouts and Binders (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Grouts and Binders (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Grouts and Binders (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Buildings (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Buildings (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Buildings (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Transportation Infrastructure (End-Use) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Transportation Infrastructure (End-Use) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Transportation Infrastructure (End-Use) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Coating Applications (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Coating Applications (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Coating Applications (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Geopolymers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Geopolymers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Geopolymers Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Geopolymers Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Geopolymers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Geopolymers Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Geopolymers Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Geopolymers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Geopolymers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Geopolymers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Canadian Geopolymers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Geopolymers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Geopolymers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Geopolymers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Geopolymers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Geopolymers Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Geopolymers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Geopolymers Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Geopolymers Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Geopolymers in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Geopolymers Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Geopolymers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Geopolymers in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Geopolymers Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Geopolymers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Geopolymers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Geopolymers Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Geopolymers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Geopolymers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Geopolymers Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Geopolymers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Geopolymers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Geopolymers Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Geopolymers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Geopolymers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Geopolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Geopolymers Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Geopolymers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Geopolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Geopolymers Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Geopolymers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Geopolymers Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: German Geopolymers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Geopolymers Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Geopolymers Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: German Geopolymers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Geopolymers Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Demand for Geopolymers in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Geopolymers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Geopolymers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Geopolymers in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Geopolymers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Geopolymers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Geopolymers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Geopolymers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Geopolymers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Geopolymers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Geopolymers Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Geopolymers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Geopolymers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Geopolymers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Geopolymers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Spanish Geopolymers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Geopolymers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Geopolymers Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Geopolymers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Geopolymers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Geopolymers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Geopolymers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Geopolymers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Geopolymers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Geopolymers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Geopolymers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Geopolymers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Geopolymers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Geopolymers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Geopolymers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Geopolymers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Geopolymers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Geopolymers Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Geopolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Geopolymers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Geopolymers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Geopolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Geopolymers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Geopolymers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Geopolymers Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Geopolymers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Geopolymers Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Geopolymers Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Geopolymers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Geopolymers Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Geopolymers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Geopolymers Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Geopolymers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Indian Geopolymers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Geopolymers Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Geopolymers Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Geopolymers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Geopolymers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Geopolymers Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Geopolymers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Geopolymers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Geopolymers Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Geopolymers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Geopolymers Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Geopolymers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Geopolymers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Geopolymers Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Geopolymers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Geopolymers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Geopolymers Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Geopolymers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Geopolymers in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Geopolymers Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Geopolymers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Geopolymers in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Geopolymers Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Geopolymers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Geopolymers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Geopolymers Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Geopolymers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Geopolymers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Geopolymers Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Geopolymers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Geopolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Geopolymers Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Geopolymers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Geopolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Geopolymers Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Geopolymers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Geopolymers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Geopolymers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Geopolymers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Geopolymers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Geopolymers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Geopolymers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Geopolymers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Geopolymers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Geopolymers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Geopolymers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Geopolymers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Geopolymers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Geopolymers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Geopolymers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Geopolymers Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Geopolymers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Geopolymers Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Geopolymers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Geopolymers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Geopolymers Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Geopolymers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Geopolymers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Geopolymers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Geopolymers Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Geopolymers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Geopolymers Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 180: Geopolymers Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Geopolymers Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: Geopolymers Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Geopolymers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Geopolymers Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 185: Geopolymers Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Geopolymers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Geopolymers in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Geopolymers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Geopolymers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Geopolymers in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Geopolymers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Geopolymers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Geopolymers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Geopolymers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Geopolymers Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Geopolymers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Geopolymers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Geopolymers Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Geopolymers Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Geopolymers Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Geopolymers Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Geopolymers Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Geopolymers Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Geopolymers Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Geopolymers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Geopolymers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Geopolymers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Geopolymers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Geopolymers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Geopolymers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956858/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: