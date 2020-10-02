New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geomembranes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956857/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. HDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LDPE & LLDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $748.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The Geomembranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$748.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



PVC Segment to Record 7.8% CAGR



In the global PVC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$311.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$506.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$652.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agru America, Inc.

Atarfil Sl

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Firestone Building Products Company

GSE Environmental, Inc.

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Officine Maccaferri SpA

Plastika Kritis SA

Solmax International, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Geomembranes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Geomembranes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Geomembranes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Geomembranes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: HDPE (Raw Material) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: HDPE (Raw Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: HDPE (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: LDPE & LLDPE (Raw Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: LDPE & LLDPE (Raw Material) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: LDPE & LLDPE (Raw Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: PVC (Raw Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: PVC (Raw Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: PVC (Raw Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: EPDM (Raw Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: EPDM (Raw Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: EPDM (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Waste Management (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Waste Management (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Waste Management (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Mining (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Mining (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Mining (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Water Management (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Water Management (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Water Management (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Tunnel Lining (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Tunnel Lining (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Tunnel Lining (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Geomembranes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Geomembranes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Geomembranes Market in the United States by Raw

Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown by

Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Geomembranes Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Geomembranes Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Geomembranes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Geomembranes Historic Market Review by Raw

Material in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Geomembranes Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Geomembranes Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Geomembranes Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Geomembranes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Geomembranes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Geomembranes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Geomembranes Market Share Analysis by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Geomembranes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Geomembranes Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Geomembranes Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Geomembranes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Raw Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Geomembranes Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Geomembranes Market by Raw Material:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Geomembranes in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Geomembranes Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Geomembranes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Geomembranes Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Geomembranes Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Geomembranes Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Geomembranes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020-2027



Table 59: Geomembranes Market in Europe in US$ Million by Raw

Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Geomembranes Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Geomembranes Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Geomembranes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Geomembranes Market in France by Raw Material:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Geomembranes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Geomembranes Market Share Analysis by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Geomembranes Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Geomembranes Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Geomembranes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Geomembranes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Geomembranes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Geomembranes Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Geomembranes Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Geomembranes Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Geomembranes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Raw Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Geomembranes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Geomembranes Market by Raw Material:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Geomembranes in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Geomembranes Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Geomembranes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Geomembranes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Geomembranes Market Share Analysis by

Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Geomembranes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Geomembranes Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Geomembranes Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Geomembranes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Geomembranes Historic Market Review by Raw

Material in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Geomembranes Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Geomembranes Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Geomembranes Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Geomembranes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Geomembranes Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Geomembranes Market in Russia by Raw Material:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Geomembranes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Geomembranes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Geomembranes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020-2027



Table 101: Geomembranes Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown

by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Geomembranes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Geomembranes Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Geomembranes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Geomembranes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Geomembranes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Geomembranes Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Geomembranes Market in Asia-Pacific by Raw Material:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Geomembranes Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Geomembranes Market Share Analysis by

Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Geomembranes Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Geomembranes Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Geomembranes Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Geomembranes Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Geomembranes Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown by

Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Geomembranes Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Geomembranes Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Geomembranes Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Geomembranes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Geomembranes Historic Market Review by Raw

Material in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Geomembranes Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Geomembranes Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Geomembranes Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Geomembranes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Geomembranes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Geomembranes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 129: Geomembranes Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Geomembranes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Geomembranes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Geomembranes Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Geomembranes: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Geomembranes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Geomembranes Market Share

Analysis by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Geomembranes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Geomembranes Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Geomembranes Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Geomembranes Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Geomembranes Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Geomembranes Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Geomembranes Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Geomembranes Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Geomembranes Market by Raw Material:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Geomembranes in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Geomembranes Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Geomembranes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020-2027



Table 149: Geomembranes Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown by

Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Geomembranes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Geomembranes Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Geomembranes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Geomembranes Market in Brazil by Raw Material:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Geomembranes Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Geomembranes Market Share Analysis by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Geomembranes Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Geomembranes Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Geomembranes Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Geomembranes Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Geomembranes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Geomembranes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Geomembranes Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Geomembranes Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Geomembranes Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Geomembranes Market in Rest of Latin America by Raw

Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Geomembranes Market Share

Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Geomembranes Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Geomembranes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Geomembranes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Geomembranes Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Geomembranes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Geomembranes Historic Market by Raw

Material in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Geomembranes Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 178: The Middle East Geomembranes Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Geomembranes Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Geomembranes Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Geomembranes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Geomembranes Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Geomembranes Market Share Analysis by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Geomembranes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Geomembranes Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Geomembranes Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Geomembranes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020-2027



Table 188: Geomembranes Market in Israel in US$ Million by Raw

Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Geomembranes Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Geomembranes Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Geomembranes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Geomembranes Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Geomembranes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Geomembranes Market by Raw Material:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Geomembranes in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Geomembranes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Geomembranes Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Geomembranes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 201: Geomembranes Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Geomembranes Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Geomembranes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Geomembranes Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Geomembranes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Geomembranes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Geomembranes Market Share

Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Geomembranes Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Geomembranes Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Geomembranes Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Geomembranes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Geomembranes Market in Africa by Raw Material:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Geomembranes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Geomembranes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Geomembranes Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

