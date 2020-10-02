Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Defibrillator Market - Analysis By Product Type (Implantable, External), Patient Age, End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Defibrillator Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 3.59% during 2020 - 2025. The Global Defibrillator Market was valued at USD 10.71 Billion in the year 2019 with North America leading the regional market share.



The major factors that will facilitate the growth of defibrillators market are the low penetration rates of automated external defibrillators (AED) in the emerging markets of China and India and also the government's push to make AEDs accessible to general public.



The Defibrillator market is expected to grow on the back of growing geriatric population and an increased prevalence of cardiovascular disease among young population. Technology advancement and ease of using a Defibrillator will leave a positive impact on their demand and help to bring down death rate in case of sudden cardiac arrest.



Under the product type, Implantable Defibrillator is witnessing rising demand with growing awareness among people about role of defibrillator in reducing the mortality rate during sudden cardiac arrest. These factors will boost the demand for implantable defibrillator in the forecast period.



Under the End-user segment, Health Care Units are expected to account for the largest market share with the demand for installation of Automatic External Defibrillator in public place expected to witness rapid growth as the government allows a layman to use defibrillator in order to save the life of a person suffering from sudden cardiac arrest.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Defibrillator Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Defibrillator Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size Forecast, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Defibrillator Market Segmentation - By Patient Age, By Value

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Defibrillator: By Patient Age

5.2 Adults - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Pediatrics - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Defibrillator Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Value

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Defibrillator: By Product Type

6.2 Implantable Defibrillators - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.3 External Defibrillators - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Defibrillator Market Segmentation - By End User

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Defibrillator: By End User

7.2 Health Care Units - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.3 Household - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.4 Public Access Market - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.5 Pre-Health Care Units care - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



8. Global Defibrillator Market: Regional Analysis



9. North America Defibrillator Market: Segmentation By Patient Age, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel (2015-2025)



10. Europe Defibrillator Market: Segmentation By Patient Age, By Product Type, By End User (2015-2025)



11. Asia Pacific Defibrillator Market: Segmentation By Patient Age, By Product Type, By End User (2015-2025)



12. Global Defibrillator Market Dynamics

12.1 Drivers

12.2 Restraints

12.3 Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Defibrillator Market - By Product Type, 2025

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Defibrillator Market - By Patient Age, 2025

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Defibrillator Market - By End User, 2025

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Defibrillator Market - By Region, 2025



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Key Developments

14.2 Market Share Analysis



15. Company Analysis

15.1 Mindray

15.2 Medtronic

15.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

15.4 Biotronik

15.5 Nihon Kohden

15.6 LivaNova PLC

15.7 Phillips

15.8 Nanoom Tech

15.9 Fukuda Colin

15.10 St. Jude Medical



