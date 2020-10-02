



Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

(“Falcon”)

Technical Update of Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2

02 October 2020 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) (“Falcon”) is pleased to provide the following technical update on the Beetaloo project in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia regarding the hydraulic stimulation of the horizontal Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 well (“Kyalla 117 well”).

Highlights of the preliminary results from the Kyalla 117 well:

Completion of 11 hydraulic stimulation stages along the 1,579-metre horizontal section in the Lower Kyalla Formation

Stimulation treatments were successfully executed

Activities have commenced in preparation for the flowback and extended production test

Early stage gas flow rates are expected in the coming weeks

Philip O’Quigley (CEO of Falcon) commented:

“We look forward to the next phase of operations with the production testing of the Kyalla 117 well and will update the market as results become available.”

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd’s Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited (ASX: ORG) (“Origin Energy”) are joint venture partners in respect of the Beetaloo project.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy is a leading Australian integrated energy company. Origin is a leading energy retailer with approximately 4.2 million customer accounts, has approximately 7,500 MW of owner and contracted power generation capacity and is also a large natural gas supplier. Origin is the upstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG, which supplies natural gas to domestic markets and exports LNG under long term contracts.

www.originenergy.com.au

Glossary of terms

LNG Liquefied natural gas

MW Megawatt

