Publishing time for Q3 2020 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its Q3 2020 interim report on October 30th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EEST.

Rovio will host an English language audiocast and phone conference on its Q3 2020 financial results, including Q&A session, for analysts, media and institutional investors on October 30th, 2020 at 14:00 EEST. The audiocast can be viewed live at: https://investors.rovio.com/en , and later on the same day as a recording.

The interim report will be available after publication in company website: https://www.rovio.com/investors .

Dial in number(s) for the phone conference:

PIN: 33522954#

Finland: +358981710310

Sweden: +46 856642651

United Kingdom: +44 3333000804

United States: +1 6319131422

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports.

