New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gastrointestinal Stents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956845/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Esophageal Stents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$93.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Duodenal Stents segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $100.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR
The Gastrointestinal Stents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$94.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
Colonic Stents Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
In the global Colonic Stents segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$36.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$42.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$62.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 376-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956845/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gastrointestinal Stents Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal Stents
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Esophageal Stents
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Esophageal Stents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Esophageal Stents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Duodenal Stents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Duodenal Stents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Duodenal Stents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Colonic Stents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Colonic Stents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Colonic Stents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for
Biliary/Pancreatic Stents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Biliary/Pancreatic Stents
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Biliary/Pancreatic
Stents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal Stents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Metal Stents by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Stents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Stents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Plastic Stents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Stents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Clinics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory
Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Gastrointestinal Stents Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents,
Colonic Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic
Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal Stents
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic Stents and
Biliary/Pancreatic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal Stents
by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Stents and Plastic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal Stents
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents,
Colonic Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic
Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic Stents and
Biliary/Pancreatic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metal Stents and Plastic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents,
Colonic Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic
Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal Stents
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic Stents and
Biliary/Pancreatic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal Stents
by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Stents and Plastic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal Stents
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents,
Colonic Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 59: China Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic
Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal Stents
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic Stents and
Biliary/Pancreatic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: China Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal Stents
by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Stents and Plastic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: China Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal Stents
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Gastrointestinal Stents Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents,
Colonic Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic
Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic Stents and
Biliary/Pancreatic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metal Stents and Plastic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents,
Colonic Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 80: France Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic
Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic Stents and
Biliary/Pancreatic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: France Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metal Stents and Plastic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: France Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for
Gastrointestinal Stents by Product Type - Esophageal Stents,
Duodenal Stents, Colonic Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents
by Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic
Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic Stents and
Biliary/Pancreatic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for
Gastrointestinal Stents by Stent Type - Metal Stents and
Plastic Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents
by Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metal Stents and Plastic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for
Gastrointestinal Stents by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents
by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents,
Colonic Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic
Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal Stents
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic Stents and
Biliary/Pancreatic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metal Stents and Plastic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents,
Colonic Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic
Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal Stents
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic Stents and
Biliary/Pancreatic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal Stents
by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Stents and Plastic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal Stents
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents,
Colonic Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic
Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic Stents and
Biliary/Pancreatic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metal Stents and Plastic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for
Gastrointestinal Stents by Product Type - Esophageal Stents,
Duodenal Stents, Colonic Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents
by Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic
Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic Stents and
Biliary/Pancreatic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for
Gastrointestinal Stents by Stent Type - Metal Stents and
Plastic Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents
by Stent Type - Metal Stents and Plastic Stents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metal Stents and Plastic Stents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for
Gastrointestinal Stents by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 131: Russia Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Stents
by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgery Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 132: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Gastrointestinal Stents by Product Type - Esophageal Stents,
Duodenal Stents, Colonic Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gastrointestinal
Stents by Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents,
Colonic Stents and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents Markets -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956845/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: