FLSmidth confirms the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of KnowledgeScape, a global leader in digital optimisation solutions for the mineral processing industry.

The addition of KnowledgeScape’s advanced solutions to FLSmidth’s already robust digital ENABLR™ portfolio will deliver an expanded and exciting range of benefits to customers, from increased automation to improved reliability and enhanced productivity. The KnowledgeScape™ portfolio has documented capabilities in increasing the total output of a processing plant by 4-10%. At the same time, their solutions reduce power, water and reagent consumption, which contribute significantly to the goals of FLSmidth’s MissionZero sustainability strategy.

“With this acquisition, FLSmidth reinforces a strong track record of M&A and integration, with special emphasis on the retention of local talent. This acquisition will further solidify FLSmidth as a leading supplier of digital optimisation to the minerals processing industry,” adds Mikko Tepponen, CDO at FLSmidth.

Dustin Collins, CEO, KnowledgeScape, states: “We are excited to join FLSmidth and become a part of its amazing team of mining solutions experts. We are looking forward to providing FLSmidth customers with ever improving optimisation technologies that save costs, time, and drive sustainability.”

