AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.
“Ignitis grupė”, a leading utility and renewable energy company in the Baltic region, following its announcement on 21 September 2020 regarding the offer price range and the publication of the Prospectus, today announces the successful pricing of its initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) of Ignitis grupė ordinary shares (the “Shares”) and global depository receipts representing the Shares (the “GDRs”, and together with the Shares, the “Offer Securities”). One GDR represents an interest in one Share.
Offer Highlights
Darius Maikštėnas, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board said:
“We are pleased with the strong interest in our offer with our books strongly oversubscribed. We would like to thank investors for supporting Ignitis Group at such an important time. We are proud that our resilient growth strategy has been recognised by high quality investors. The Group looks forward to leading the Baltic energy sector’s transition to renewables whilst generating long-term value for shareholders.”
Darius Daubaras, Chairman of Ignitis Group Supervisory Board said:
“We would like to welcome our international and regional investors, and thank them for their interest and trust in Ignitis Group at this important moment in our history. As a business, Ignitis Group has come a long way. We were founded with the aim of modernising Lithuania’s energy sector. Today, we are the leading utility and renewable energy company in Lithuania and the Baltics, and are set to lead the energy transition in the region. I am confident that with our proven track record, experienced management team and strong strategy we will deliver steady and reliable returns for our investors, while contributing to a greener and cleaner future.”
Vilius Šapoka, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania said:
“Ignitis Group's IPO is an ice breaker in the Lithuanian capital market – becoming the largest transaction in the Baltics in the last couple of decades. I trust that this ice will not form again soon, because Lithuanian, Latvian, Estonian retail investors, pension funds and institutional investors have received a lot of attention during this IPO. Meeting all the demand from local investors suggests that the activity in stock trading in local markets will rise significantly. Investors have also shown confidence in the goals of the Ignitis Group and the National Energy Independence Strategy – the IPO proceeds will help to implement these goals, promote green energy and ensure energy security.”
Admission and Dealings
Further Information
Underwriters
The Company has engaged J.P. Morgan Securities plc ("J.P.Morgan"), Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley"), Swedbank AB (in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux S.A.) ("Swedbank") and UBS Europe SE ("UBS”) to act as Joint Global Co-ordinators and Joint Bookrunners and BofA Securities Europe SA ("BofA Securities") to act as Joint Bookrunner.
