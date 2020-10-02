Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry in Norway.
However, According to the Q2 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card market in Norway is expected to be impacted across retail and corporate segments due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.
Though growth of gift card industry will be impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments such as self-use which will gain market share. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Norway. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Norway Total Gift Spend Analyzer
2 Norway Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer
3 Norway Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer
4 Norway Gift Card Spend Analyzer
5 Norway Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer
6 Norway Gift Card Spend Analysis by City Type
7 Norway Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour
8 Norway Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer
9 Norway Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute
10 Norway Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion
11 Norway Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer
12 Norway Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute
13 Norway Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion
14 Norway Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size
15 Norway Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute
16 Norway Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel
17 Norway Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector
18 Norway Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector
19 Norway Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector
20 Norway Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers
