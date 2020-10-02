New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Insulated Transformers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956836/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Upto 72.5 kV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 72.5 kV to 220 kV segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $782.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Gas Insulated Transformers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$782.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$734.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.
Above 220 kV Segment to Record 2.5% CAGR
In the global Above 220 kV segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$367.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$425 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$498 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 376-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gas Insulated Transformer Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Gas Insulated Transformers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Gas Insulated Transformers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Upto 72.5 kV (Voltage) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Upto 72.5 kV (Voltage) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Upto 72.5 kV (Voltage) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: 72.5 kV to 220 kV (Voltage) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: 72.5 kV to 220 kV (Voltage) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: 72.5 kV to 220 kV (Voltage) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Above 220 kV (Voltage) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Above 220 kV (Voltage) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Above 220 kV (Voltage) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Instrument Transformer (Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Instrument Transformer (Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Instrument Transformer (Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Utility (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Utility (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Utility (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in the United
States by Voltage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 30: United States Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Gas Insulated Transformers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market
Review by Voltage in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 43: Canadian Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Gas Insulated Transformers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Voltage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Market for Gas Insulated Transformers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas
Insulated Transformers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Gas Insulated Transformers Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Gas Insulated Transformers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Gas Insulated Transformers Market by Voltage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Gas Insulated Transformers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Gas Insulated Transformers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Gas Insulated Transformers in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Gas Insulated Transformers Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Gas Insulated Transformer Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Gas Insulated Transformers Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Gas Insulated Transformers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020-2027
Table 68: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Europe in US$
Million by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Gas Insulated Transformers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 71: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Gas Insulated Transformers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in France by
Voltage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: French Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: French Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Gas Insulated Transformers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: French Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: German Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019
Table 87: German Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Gas Insulated Transformers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian Gas Insulated Transformers Market by Voltage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Italian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Gas Insulated Transformers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Italian Demand for Gas Insulated Transformers in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Gas Insulated Transformers Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Gas Insulated
Transformers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Voltage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: United Kingdom Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Share Analysis by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Gas Insulated
Transformers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Gas Insulated Transformers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 110: United Kingdom Gas Insulated Transformers Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Gas Insulated Transformers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Spanish Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market
Review by Voltage in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 115: Spanish Gas Insulated Transformers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Spanish Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 118: Spanish Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 119: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 120: Spanish Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Russia by
Voltage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 123: Russian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Russian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 126: Russian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Russian Gas Insulated Transformers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 129: Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020-2027
Table 131: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Europe Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Share Breakdown by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 134: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Gas Insulated Transformers
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 137: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 140: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Voltage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Gas Insulated Transformers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformers Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Voltage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Australian Gas Insulated Transformers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019
Table 153: Australian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Gas Insulated Transformers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Australian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Gas Insulated Transformers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 160: Indian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Indian Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market
Review by Voltage in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 163: Indian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Indian Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 166: Indian Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 168: Indian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Voltage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: South Korean Gas Insulated Transformers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019
Table 171: Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Gas Insulated Transformers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 174: Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Gas Insulated Transformers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gas Insulated
Transformers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Voltage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformers
Market Share Analysis by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gas Insulated
Transformers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformers
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Gas Insulated Transformers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformers
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 188: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Latin American Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 190: Latin American Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period
2020-2027
Table 191: Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Gas Insulated Transformers Marketby
Voltage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Latin American Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 194: Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Gas Insulated Transformers Marketby
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Demand for Gas Insulated Transformers
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Gas Insulated Transformers Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020-2027
Table 200: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 201: Argentinean Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Argentinean Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 203: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Argentinean Gas Insulated Transformers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 206: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 208: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Brazil by
Voltage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Brazilian Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019
Table 210: Brazilian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Gas Insulated Transformers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 217: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Mexican Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2012-2019
Table 219: Mexican Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 222: Mexican Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Gas Insulated Transformers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 225: Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Gas Insulated Transformers
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage:
2020 to 2027
Table 227: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Rest of Latin
America by Voltage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 228: Rest of Latin America Gas Insulated Transformers
Market Share Breakdown by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Gas Insulated Transformers
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 230: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Gas Insulated Transformers
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Gas Insulated Transformers
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: Gas Insulated Transformers Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 234: Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 235: The Middle East Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 236: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 237: The Middle East Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 238: The Middle East Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020 to 2027
Table 239: The Middle East Gas Insulated Transformers Historic
Marketby Voltage in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 240: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Voltage for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 241: The Middle East Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: The Middle East Gas Insulated Transformers Historic
Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 243: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 244: The Middle East Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 245: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 246: The Middle East Gas Insulated Transformers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 247: Iranian Market for Gas Insulated Transformers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Voltage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 248: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period
2012-2019
Table 249: Iranian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: Iranian Market for Gas Insulated Transformers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 251: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 252: Iranian Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas
Insulated Transformers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 254: Iranian Gas Insulated Transformers Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 255: Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 256: Israeli Gas Insulated Transformers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2020-2027
Table 257: Gas Insulated Transformers Market in Israel in US$
Million by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 258: Israeli Gas Insulated Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
