China's E-commerce Payment Market is expected to be USD 5.5 Billion by 2026.



China is an online shopping behemoth, and its e-commerce payment market is worth trillion-dollars. China's online shopping payment market significance to the rest of the world is hard to ignore. As it has a huge populace with booming access to digital technology means that sales have risen at a prodigious rate in recent years.



There are four popular methods of payment online: Bank Transfer, Pay by Card, Digital Wallet, and Online Payment by Third Parties:

Bank Transfer: In this mode, money is transferred from one bank account to another.

Card Payment: In this mode, payments are made through credit or debit cards. The use of the credit card in China is irregular, and debits cards are more popular.

Digital Wallet: A digital wallet, also known as e-wallet is a software program that securely allows clients to make electronic transactions with another party. For example: In 2008, Alipay officially introduced its mobile e-wallet.

Digital Payment: Digital Payment by third parties is a different form of online payment. It was introduced by e-commerce companies to eliminate the loss of trust in online transactions between guests. For example: In 2003, Alibaba (business-to-business e-commerce portal) introduced Alipay - an online digital payment solution based on escrow, where Alibaba held the money until the buyer signed off on receiving the goods.

Segment: The report China E-Commerce Online Payment Market has been divided into 7 Segments

Clothing & Apparel

Consumer Electronics

Travel & Tourism

Household Goods

Health & Beauty

Grocery

Others

Payment Method: On the basis of Payment Method

Bank Transfer

Card

Digital Wallet

Others

All the 5 companies have been studied from three points

Overview

Recent Developments

Sales Analysis

Company Analysis

ICBC Bank

Bank of China

Alipay

Wechat

UnionPay

