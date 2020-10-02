Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China E-Commerce Payment Market by Segment (Apparel, Electronics, Travel, Household, Health, Grocery), Payment Method (Bank Transfer, Card, Digital Wallet, & Others), Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China's E-commerce Payment Market is expected to be USD 5.5 Billion by 2026.
China is an online shopping behemoth, and its e-commerce payment market is worth trillion-dollars. China's online shopping payment market significance to the rest of the world is hard to ignore. As it has a huge populace with booming access to digital technology means that sales have risen at a prodigious rate in recent years.
There are four popular methods of payment online: Bank Transfer, Pay by Card, Digital Wallet, and Online Payment by Third Parties:
