Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Major Mobile Phone Vendor Performance Q2, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global mobile phone market volume dipped 19.5% sequentially in the first quarter of 2020, reaching 339.6 million units. Of the total mobile phones shipped during the same quarter, 278.7 million were smartphones, down 17.6% year-on-year. The significant decline was mainly attributed to city lockdowns due to COVID-19 pandemic that caused production suspension of the supply chains during Feb-March this year.

As a result, the growth momentum originally expected from 5G smartphones did not live up to expectations and dragged the industry & shipments. Shipment volume of the global smartphone industry is anticipated to have reached 260.3 million units in the second quarter of 2020. Nevertheless, the industry is expected to resume sequential growth in the third quarter as smartphone demand from Europe and China is coming back.

The research report:

  • Presents worldwide mobile phone shipment volume forecast and recent quarter review of major mobile phone vendors & performance, including Samsung, Huawei, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Lenovo, LG, and others.
  • Includes major vendors' shipment volume and growth, shipment revenue and growth, operating profit, and ASP.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Worldwide Mobile Phone Shipment Volume, 1Q 2018 - 3Q 2020
  2. Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Volume, 1Q 2018 - 3Q 2020
  3. Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Volume Share, 1Q 2018 - 3Q 2020
  4. Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Volume Year over Year Growth Rate, 1Q 2018 - 3Q 2020
  5. Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Volume Quarter on Quarter Growth Rate, 1Q 2018 - 3Q 2020
  6. Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Revenue, 1Q 2018 - 1Q 2020
  7. Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Revenue Year over Year Growth Rate, 1Q 2018 - 1Q 2020
  8. Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Revenue Quarter on Quarter Growth Rate, 1Q 2018 - 1Q 2020
  9. Major Smartphone Vendor Shipment Volume, 1Q 2018 - 3Q 2020
  10. Major Smartphone Vendor Shipment Volume Share, 1Q 2018 - 3Q 2020
  11. Major Smartphone Vendor Shipment Volume Year over Year Growth Rate, 1Q 2018 - 3Q 2020
  12. Major Smartphone Vendor Shipment Volume Quarter on Quarter Growth Rate, 1Q 2018 - 3Q 2020
  13. Major Mobile Phone Vendor Operating Profit Margin, 1Q 2018 - 1Q 2020
  14. Major Mobile Phone Vendor ASP, 1Q 2018 - 1Q 2020
  15. Research Scope & Definitions

Companies Mentioned

  • Apple
  • Huawei
  • Lenovo
  • LG
  • Oppo
  • Samsung
  • Vivo
  • Xiaomi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m01tg9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900