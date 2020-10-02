Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modified Starch Market by Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Potato, and Wheat), Application (Food & Beverages (Bakery & Confectionery, Processed Foods, Beverages, and Other Food Applications), Industrial, and Feed), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Modified Starch Market Size is Estimated to be Valued at USD 13.1 Billion in 2020 and Projected to Reach USD 14.9 Billion by 2025, Recording a CAGR of 2.7%
The market is driven primarily by factors such as increasing consumption of processed food and convenience food. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Asian countries, especially China, have emerged as leading destinations, as major companies are investing in these countries. One of the major restraints in the growth of the modified starch market is the rising costs of raw materials and stringent regulations.
By application, the food & beverages segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the application, the food & beverages segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This segment is rapidly growing, mainly due to the increasing demand for convenience food, in which modified starches are considered as food additives. In food applications, the modified starches are used for their functional applications, as fat replacers, texture improvers, nutritional products, high shear ability, and temperature stability.
By form, the dry form is estimated to account for the largest share.
The dry form of the modified starch is dominating the market. The dry form of the modified starch is quite popular among the manufacturers. Due to its high stability and easy storage as compared to the liquid form, it is preferable among food and beverage manufacturers. The dry form of modified starches are also known to dilute easily with the other ingredients; thereby, it is more in demand across various industries.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to the rise in disposable income and increase in demand for convenience & processed food, along with the growing industrial base, leading to increased demand for modified starch in the region. In addition, the increasing industrial applications, starch processing technologies, and ready availability of modified starch drive the market in Asia Pacific countries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
Modified Starch Market Share Snapshot, 2020 Vs. 2025, by Volume
Impact of COVID-19 on Modified Starch Market Size, by Scenario, 2020-2021 (USD Million)
Market, by Raw Material, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)
Market, by Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)
Market, by Food & Beverage Sub-Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)
Market, by Form, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)
Market Share (Value), by Region, 2019
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Modified Starch Market
4.2 Modified Starch Market: Major Regional Submarkets
4.3 Asia-Pacific: Market, by Key Raw Material & Country
4.4 Market, by Raw Material & Region
4.5 Market, by Application
4.6 Market, by Form
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Processed and Convenience Food
5.2.1.2 Functional Properties of Modified Starch and Their Ease of Incorporation in a Wide Range of Food Applications
5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Adhesives in a Range of Industrial Applications
5.2.1.4 Increase in Research & Development Activities to Develop Innovative Products
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Limited Sources and High Cost of Natural Additives
5.2.2.2 Growing Gum Arabic Market
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Potential Alternative Sources of Modified Starch
5.2.3.2 Untapped Application of Modified Starch
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Approval from Various Regulatory Bodies
5.2.4.2 Rising Cost of Raw Materials
5.3 COVID-19 Impact on Modified Starch Market
5.4 Global Average Price of Modified Starch, by Raw Material (Usd/Tons)
5.5 Value Chain
5.6 Supply Chain
5.7 Ecosystem/Market Map for Food & Beverages
5.8 Key Market for Import/ Export
6 Regulatory Framework
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Food and Drug Administration
7 Modified Starch Market, by Function
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Thickeners
7.3 Stabilizers
7.4 Binders
7.5 Emulsifiers
7.6 Other Functions
8 Modified Starch Market, by Modification Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Physical Modification
8.2.1 Hydrothermal
8.2.2 Non-Hydrothermal
8.3 Chemical Modification
8.3.1 Cationic Starch
8.3.2 Etherified Starch
8.3.3 Esterified Starch
8.4 Enzymatic Modification
9 Modified Starch Market, by Raw Material
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Modified Starch Market, by Raw Material
9.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
9.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario
9.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
9.2 Corn
9.2.1 Corn Starch is An Easy Processor Which Makes It the Most Desired Modified Starch
9.3 Cassava
9.3.1 Due to Its Functional Properties, Cassava Modified Starch is Growing at a Significant Growth Rates
9.4 Potato
9.4.1 Potato Starch Finds Its Application Majorly in the European Market
9.5 Wheat
9.5.1 Wheat Modified Starch is Gaining Popularity Owing to Its Thickening and Blending Properties
9.6 Other Raw Materials
9.6.1 Increasing Requirement from Application Industries
10 Modified Starch Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Modified Starch Market, by Application
10.2 Food & Beverages
10.2.1 Bakery & Confectionery Products
10.2.2 Processed Foods
10.2.3 Beverages
10.2.4 Other Food Applications
10.3 Feed
10.3.1 Swine Feed
10.3.2 Ruminant Feed
10.3.3 Poultry Feed
10.3.4 Other Feed Applications
10.4 Industrial
10.4.1 Papermaking
10.4.2 Weaving & Textiles
10.4.3 Medicines & Pharmaceuticals
10.4.4 Cosmetics
10.4.5 Other Industrial Applications
11 Modified Starch Market, by Form
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Modified Starch Market, by Form
11.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
11.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario
11.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
11.2 Dry
11.2.1 Dry Form of Modified Starch is Convenient to Use
11.3 Liquid
11.3.1 Liquid Form of Modified Starch Undergoes Various Complex Processes
12 Modified Starch Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Evaluation Framework
13.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019
13.4 Revenue Analysis of Major Market Players
13.5 Competitive Scenario
13.5.1 Expansions & Investments
13.5.2 Joint Ventures & Partnerships
13.5.3 New Product Launches
13.5.4 Acquisitions
14 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles
14.1 Overview
14.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions & Methodology
14.2.1 Star
14.2.2 Emerging Leaders
14.2.3 Pervasive
14.2.4 Emerging Companies
14.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)
14.4 Company Profiles
14.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company
14.4.2 Cargill
14.4.3 Ingredion Incorporated
14.4.4 Tate & Lyle
14.4.5 Roquette Frres
14.4.6 Avebe U.A.
14.4.7 Grain Processing Corporation
14.4.8 Emsland
14.4.9 Agrana
14.4.10 Sms Corporation
14.4.11 Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited
14.4.12 Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd.
14.4.13 Qingdao Cbh Co. Ltd.
14.4.14 Tereos
14.4.15 Kmc
14.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/SME)
14.5.1 Progressive Companies
14.5.2 Starting Blocks
14.5.3 Responsive Companies
14.5.4 Dynamic Companies
14.5.5 Beneo
14.5.6 Angel Starch & Food Pvt. Ltd.
14.5.7 Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd.
14.5.8 Everest Starch (India) Pvt. Ltd.
14.5.9 Sheekharr Starch Pvt. Ltd.
14.5.10 Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd.
14.5.11 Universal Biopolymers
14.5.12 Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd.
14.5.13 Venus Starch Suppliers
14.5.14 Gromotech Agrochem Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vk44tf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: