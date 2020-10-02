Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Network Automation Market by Network Automation Tool, Intent-Based Networking, Network Type (Physical, Virtual, and Hybrid), Service, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), End User, Enterprise Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global network automation market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 8.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.8% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of the network automation market include increasing network traffic and cloud infrastructure leading to a significant transition in data centers, increasing adoption of connected devices, increasing adoption of automation technologies such as AI and machine learning, rising adoption of virtual and software-defined infrastructure, and surge in human error rates in manual systems causing network downtime.



Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increasing Network Traffic and Cloud Infrastructure Leading to a Significant Transition in Data Centers

Increasing Adoption of Connected Devices

Increasing Adoption of Automation Technologies such as AI and Machine Learning

Rising Adoption of Virtual and Software-Defined Infrastructure

Surge in Human Error Rates in Manual Systems Causing Network Downtime

Restraints

Availability of Open-Source Automation Tools

Opportunities

Rising Investments in R&D and Emerging Automation Solutions

Increasing Number of Startups Offering Network Automation Solutions

Challenges

Rising Security Threats

Lack of Awareness Among Network Administrators

COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Impact of Drivers

Amount of Network Traffic and Cloud Infrastructure

Adoption of Connected Devices

Adoption of Technologies such as AI and ML

Adoption of Virtual and Software-Defined Infrastructure

Human Error Rates in Manual Systems

Cumulative Growth Analysis

Value Chain Analysis



Ecosystem



Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

SD-WAN

5G and Wi-Fi 6

Edge Computing

Case Study Analysis

Use Case 1: Cisco Helped a German Automotive Group in Stretching a Network Fabric to Multiple Datacenters

Use Case 2: Juniper Networks Provided Aston Martin Lagonda with Consistent Network Infrastructure to Support Diverse

Use Case 3: Micro Focus Helped IPC to Support Business Growth

Use Case 4: Entuity Helped Buchanan Gain Deep Network Visibility

Regulatory Landscape

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)

The International Organization for Standardization Standard 27001

Health Level Seven International (HL7)

Communications Decency Act

Companies Mentioned



128 Technology

Anuta Networks

AppViewX

Apstra

BackBox

BlueCat

BMC Software

Cisco

Entuity

Forward Networks

IBM

Itential

Juniper Networks

Kentik

Micro Focus

NetBrain

NetYCE

Riverbed

SaltStack

Sedona Systems

SolarWinds

Veriflow

Versa Networks

VMware

Volta Networks

