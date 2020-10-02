Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Network Automation Market by Network Automation Tool, Intent-Based Networking, Network Type (Physical, Virtual, and Hybrid), Service, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), End User, Enterprise Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global network automation market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 8.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.8% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the growth of the network automation market include increasing network traffic and cloud infrastructure leading to a significant transition in data centers, increasing adoption of connected devices, increasing adoption of automation technologies such as AI and machine learning, rising adoption of virtual and software-defined infrastructure, and surge in human error rates in manual systems causing network downtime.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Challenges
COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Impact of Drivers
Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Technology Analysis
Case Study Analysis
Regulatory Landscape
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g6up5y
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: