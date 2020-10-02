Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Network Automation Market by Network Automation Tool, Intent-Based Networking, Network Type (Physical, Virtual, and Hybrid), Service, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), End User, Enterprise Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global network automation market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 8.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.8% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the network automation market include increasing network traffic and cloud infrastructure leading to a significant transition in data centers, increasing adoption of connected devices, increasing adoption of automation technologies such as AI and machine learning, rising adoption of virtual and software-defined infrastructure, and surge in human error rates in manual systems causing network downtime.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Network Traffic and Cloud Infrastructure Leading to a Significant Transition in Data Centers
  • Increasing Adoption of Connected Devices
  • Increasing Adoption of Automation Technologies such as AI and Machine Learning
  • Rising Adoption of Virtual and Software-Defined Infrastructure
  • Surge in Human Error Rates in Manual Systems Causing Network Downtime

Restraints

  • Availability of Open-Source Automation Tools

Opportunities

  • Rising Investments in R&D and Emerging Automation Solutions
  • Increasing Number of Startups Offering Network Automation Solutions

Challenges

  • Rising Security Threats
  • Lack of Awareness Among Network Administrators

COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Impact of Drivers

  • Amount of Network Traffic and Cloud Infrastructure
  • Adoption of Connected Devices
  • Adoption of Technologies such as AI and ML
  • Adoption of Virtual and Software-Defined Infrastructure
  • Human Error Rates in Manual Systems
  • Cumulative Growth Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem

Technology Analysis

  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
  • SD-WAN
  • 5G and Wi-Fi 6
  • Edge Computing

Case Study Analysis

  • Use Case 1: Cisco Helped a German Automotive Group in Stretching a Network Fabric to Multiple Datacenters
  • Use Case 2: Juniper Networks Provided Aston Martin Lagonda with Consistent Network Infrastructure to Support Diverse
  • Use Case 3: Micro Focus Helped IPC to Support Business Growth
  • Use Case 4: Entuity Helped Buchanan Gain Deep Network Visibility

Regulatory Landscape

  • Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)
  • General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
  • Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)
  • The International Organization for Standardization Standard 27001
  • Health Level Seven International (HL7)
  • Communications Decency Act

Companies Mentioned

  • 128 Technology
  • Anuta Networks
  • AppViewX
  • Apstra
  • BackBox
  • BlueCat
  • BMC Software
  • Cisco
  • Entuity
  • Forward Networks
  • IBM
  • Itential
  • Juniper Networks
  • Kentik
  • Micro Focus
  • NetBrain
  • NetYCE
  • Riverbed
  • SaltStack
  • Sedona Systems
  • SolarWinds
  • Veriflow
  • Versa Networks
  • VMware
  • Volta Networks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g6up5y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900