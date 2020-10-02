HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2.10.2020 AT 10:45

Composition of Huhtamaki’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board

Huhtamäki Oyj’s Annual General Meeting, held on April 29, 2020, resolved to establish a Shareholders’ Nomination Board and to adopt the Charter of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board. The Shareholders’ Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals to the Annual General Meeting, and, if necessary, to an Extraordinary General Meeting, for the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

Each of the four largest shareholders of the Company have a right to appoint one member to the Nomination Board. In addition, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company shall serve as an expert member of the Nomination Board. The shareholders entitled to appoint a member are determined annually on the basis of the shareholders’ register of the Company maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. on August 31.

The following composition of Huhtamaki’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board has been confirmed:

Antti Arjava, Secretary General, The Finnish Cultural Foundation (Chairman)

Annika Ekman, Head of Direct Equity Investments, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Risto Murto, President and CEO, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Johan Ståhl, Portfolio Manager, Lannebo Fonder

Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Huhtamaki (Expert member)

For further information, please contact:

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7872

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a key global player in sustainable food-on-the-go and food-on-the shelf packaging solutions. Our innovative products help billions of consumers around the world make responsible lifestyle choices every day. Today, packaging plays a significant role in food safety and convenience. We are committed to making packaging more circular and we embed sustainability in everything we do. We are focused on achieving carbon neutral production and having all our products designed to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 35 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our 18,800 employees are working to deliver smart next generation packaging. Our 2019 net sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. Huhtamaki Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about our Sustainability Action Plan and our ambition at www.huhtamaki.com.