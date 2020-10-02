Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geomembranes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Geomembranes estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

HDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LDPE & LLDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $748.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR

The Geomembranes market in the U. S. is estimated at US$748.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

PVC Segment to Record 7.8% CAGR

In the global PVC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$311.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$506.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$652.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Agru America, Inc.
  • Atarfil Sl
  • Carlisle SynTec Systems
  • Firestone Building Products Company
  • GSE Environmental, Inc.
  • NAUE GmbH & Co. KG
  • Officine Maccaferri SpA
  • Plastika Kritis SA
  • Solmax International, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Geomembranes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Geomembranes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Geomembranes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
  • Geomembranes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • HDPE (Raw Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
  • HDPE (Raw Material) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
  • HDPE (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • LDPE & LLDPE (Raw Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
  • LDPE & LLDPE (Raw Material) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
  • LDPE & LLDPE (Raw Material) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • PVC (Raw Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
  • PVC (Raw Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
  • PVC (Raw Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • EPDM (Raw Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
  • EPDM (Raw Material) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
  • EPDM (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
  • Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
  • Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Waste Management (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
  • Waste Management (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
  • Waste Management (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
  • Mining (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Mining (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
  • Mining (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Water Management (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Water Management (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
  • Water Management (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Tunnel Lining (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Tunnel Lining (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
  • Tunnel Lining (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 42

