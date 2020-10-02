New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956818/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Fruits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$148.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vegetables segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $48.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$48.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956818/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Fruits (Category) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Fruits (Category) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Fruits (Category) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Vegetables (Category) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Vegetables (Category) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Vegetables (Category) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Concentrates (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Concentrates (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Concentrates (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Pieces & Powders (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Pieces & Powders (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Pieces & Powders (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Pastes & Purees (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Pastes & Purees (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Pastes & Purees (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: NFC Juices (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: NFC Juices (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: NFC Juices (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Fruit and Vege
table Ingredients Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in the United
States by Category: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 24: United States Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Share Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Canadian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic
Market Review by Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Category for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Market for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market by
Category: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 43: Chinese Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Fruit and Vege
table Ingredients Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027
Table 50: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Category: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in France by
Category: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Category for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market by
Category: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 70: Italian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Category for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Share Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to
2027
Table 80: Spanish Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic
Market Review by Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Russia by
Category: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027
Table 92: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Category: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Share Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 98: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in
Asia-Pacific by Category: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Share Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Category for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Share Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to
2027
Table 113: Indian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic
Market Review by Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 115: Indian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Category for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 120: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Category for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Market Share Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Category for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Market by Category: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027
Table 140: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Category: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Share Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Brazil by
Category: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Share Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Category for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Category: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Rest of
Latin America by Category: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Rest of
Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Fruit and Vegetable
Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020
to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Historic Market by Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: The Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Category for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Market for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027
Table 179: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Category: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Category for the Period
2020-2027
Table 185: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
by Category: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 188: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 192: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Category: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 193: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to
2027
Table 203: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Africa by
Category: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 58
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956818/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: