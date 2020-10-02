Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Fuel Cell Industry Report, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China is Close to Its Leading Peers in Fuel Cell System and Engine
Fuel cell engine system is comprised of fuel cell engine, voltage converter (DC/DC) and vehicle hydrogen system, of which fuel cell engine packs such core components as stack, engine controller, hydrogen supply system and air supply system.
At present, China has come near to global leaders in fuel cell system and engine. In terms of fuel cell engine technology, fuel cell vehicles have been mature enough to be commercialized, with service life of fuel cells for commercial vehicles longer than 20,000 hours, meeting basic needs of vehicles for running; China's hydrogen fuel cell engine system leads the world in several parameters, e.g., power density.
Notably, on July 21, 2020, VISH-130A, a fuel cell engine of Wuhan HydraV Fuel Cell Technologies Co., Ltd. (under Vision Group), passed the certification of China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd. (CATARC) and China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS), with stack power up to 145kW and engine system net output of 130kW. VISH-130A boasts the maximum power among hydrogen fuel cell engines having been certified by the CNAS so far.
China Remains Weak in Core Components and Materials of Fuel Cell with Heavy Dependence on the Imported
Although with the world's advanced fuel cell engine technology, China still has weak foundation in supply chain of fuel cell engine system, having yet to build a mature components supply system. The country still needs to import most of core components and key materials including catalyst, proton exchange membrane and carbon paper, and falls far behind its foreign counterparts in technologies from membrane electrode and bipolar plate to air compressor and hydrogen circulation pump. Chinese companies still need breakthroughs in basic materials, core technologies and key components, especially in commercialization of key parts like membrane electrode.
China's fuel cell vehicle promotion: commercial vehicles go first
In the promotion of fuel cell vehicles in China, fuel cell commercial vehicles take precedence over the rest, due to a combination of factors such as fuel cell technology, cost, and infrastructure of hydrogen refueling stations. 100 models of fuel cell commercial vehicles are among the fuel cell vehicles listed in the Catalog of Recommended Road Vehicles released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China in 2019 but no fuel cell passenger car is on the list.
Over the past five years, only SAIC, Chery and BAIC have showed fuel cell passenger cars, most of which were still prototypes, except a SAIC Roewe 750 car that was licensed in Weifang city of Shandong in April 2020. According to fuel cell vehicle promotion programs across China, buses, logistics vehicles, and special vehicles prevail but passenger cars are not taken seriously.
Application of Fuel Cell in Segment Scenarios
China's Clear Development Roadmap of Fuel Cell Vehicle
China's Development Plan for Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle
China Fuel Cell Heavy Truck Industry
China Fuel Cell Bus Industry
China Fuel Cell Logistics Vehicle Industry
Application Status of Fuel Cell Forklift Worldwide
Global Fuel Cell Passenger Car Industry
Global and China Fuel Cell Train Industry
Global and China Fuel Cell Ship Industry
Foreign Fuel Cell Suppliers
Leading Chinese Fuel Cell Suppliers
