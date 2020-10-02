Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Fuel Cell Industry Report, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China is Close to Its Leading Peers in Fuel Cell System and Engine

Fuel cell engine system is comprised of fuel cell engine, voltage converter (DC/DC) and vehicle hydrogen system, of which fuel cell engine packs such core components as stack, engine controller, hydrogen supply system and air supply system.



At present, China has come near to global leaders in fuel cell system and engine. In terms of fuel cell engine technology, fuel cell vehicles have been mature enough to be commercialized, with service life of fuel cells for commercial vehicles longer than 20,000 hours, meeting basic needs of vehicles for running; China's hydrogen fuel cell engine system leads the world in several parameters, e.g., power density.



Notably, on July 21, 2020, VISH-130A, a fuel cell engine of Wuhan HydraV Fuel Cell Technologies Co., Ltd. (under Vision Group), passed the certification of China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd. (CATARC) and China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS), with stack power up to 145kW and engine system net output of 130kW. VISH-130A boasts the maximum power among hydrogen fuel cell engines having been certified by the CNAS so far.



China Remains Weak in Core Components and Materials of Fuel Cell with Heavy Dependence on the Imported

Although with the world's advanced fuel cell engine technology, China still has weak foundation in supply chain of fuel cell engine system, having yet to build a mature components supply system. The country still needs to import most of core components and key materials including catalyst, proton exchange membrane and carbon paper, and falls far behind its foreign counterparts in technologies from membrane electrode and bipolar plate to air compressor and hydrogen circulation pump. Chinese companies still need breakthroughs in basic materials, core technologies and key components, especially in commercialization of key parts like membrane electrode.



China's fuel cell vehicle promotion: commercial vehicles go first

In the promotion of fuel cell vehicles in China, fuel cell commercial vehicles take precedence over the rest, due to a combination of factors such as fuel cell technology, cost, and infrastructure of hydrogen refueling stations. 100 models of fuel cell commercial vehicles are among the fuel cell vehicles listed in the Catalog of Recommended Road Vehicles released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China in 2019 but no fuel cell passenger car is on the list.



Over the past five years, only SAIC, Chery and BAIC have showed fuel cell passenger cars, most of which were still prototypes, except a SAIC Roewe 750 car that was licensed in Weifang city of Shandong in April 2020. According to fuel cell vehicle promotion programs across China, buses, logistics vehicles, and special vehicles prevail but passenger cars are not taken seriously.

Application of Fuel Cell in Segment Scenarios



China's Clear Development Roadmap of Fuel Cell Vehicle



China's Development Plan for Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle



Competitive Landscape of Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market in China

Declining Cost of Hydrogen Fuel Promotes Commercialization of Fuel Cells

China Fuel Cell Heavy Truck Industry



Truck is a Highly Cyclical Market Globally

Heavy Truck Takes Priority in Environment Protection for Emission Reduction is a Matter of Great Urgency

Port is a Perfect Scenario for Commercial Use of Fuel Cell Heavy Truck

Fuel Cell Heavy Truck with Zero Emission, Heavy Load and Long Range is a Megatrend

Fuel Cell Heavy Truck in China is in the Phase of Prototyping

Heavy Truck Users in China are Economy-sensitive so Cost Reduction Holds the Key to Commercialization

Declining Cost of Fuel Cell Comes with Increasing Output

China is Expected to Realize of Total Cost of Ownership Parity between Fuel Cell Heavy Truck and Diesel Engine Heavy Truck in Ten Years

Application Status of Fuel Cell Heavy Truck Worldwide

Development Trends of Fuel Cells for Heavy Trucks by Model in the World and China

China Fuel Cell Bus Industry



Development History of Fuel Cell Bus in China

Fuel Cell Bus Output in China

Application Status of Fuel Cell Bus Worldwide

Cost of Fuel Cell Bus in United States

Cost of Fuel Cell Bus in China

Cost of Fuel Cell Bus in Europe

Cost of Fuel Cell Bus in United States, China and Europe

Operating Status of Fuel Cell Bus

China Fuel Cell Logistics Vehicle Industry



Advantages of China in Development of Fuel Cell Logistics Vehicle

Development Status of Fuel Cell Logistics Vehicle in China

Application Status of Fuel Cell Logistics Vehicle Worldwide

Operating Status of Fuel Cell Logistics Vehicle in China

Operating Cases of Fuel Cell Logistics Vehicle in China

Cost of Fuel Cell Logistics Vehicle in China

Application Status of Fuel Cell Forklift Worldwide



Global Fuel Cell Passenger Car Industry



Development Status of Fuel Cell Passenger Car Worldwide

Development Trends of Fuel Cell Passenger Car in China

Application Status of Fuel Cell Passenger Car Worldwide

Application Cases of Fuel Cell Passenger Car Worldwide

Global and China Fuel Cell Train Industry



Development Status of Global and China Fuel Cell Train Industry

Europe's Development Plan for Fuel Cell Train

Canada's Development Plan for Fuel Cell Train

Application Cases of Fuel Cell Train in the World and China

Global and China Fuel Cell Ship Industry



Application Case of Fuel Cell Ship-Alsterwasser

Structure of Fuel Cell Ship

Application Status of Fuel Cell Ship Worldwide

China's Policies on Fuel Cell Ship

Challenges Posed to China in Development of Fuel Cell Ship

Foreign Fuel Cell Suppliers



Plug Power

Ballard Power

1 Ballard Power

Nikola

HYGS

FuelCell

SFC Power

Arcola Energy

Bloom Energy

Leading Chinese Fuel Cell Suppliers



Beijing Sinohytec

Sunrise Power

Vision Group

Re-Fire

Shanghai Shenli Technology

SinoSynergy Power

Foresight Energy

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Weichai Power

Broad-Ocean Motor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ghggir

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900