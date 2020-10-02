New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breathable Films Market by Type, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04166811/?utm_source=GNW

High cost of breathable films than conventional films is the major restraint of the global breathable films market.



Polypropylene-based breathable films: the fastest-growing type of breathable films

Polypropylene-based breathable films type is projected to witness highest growth during the forecast period.Breathable polypropylene films have major usage in the medical sector.



These films are preferred for surgical gloves, surgical drapes, patient gowns, and table & bed covers as these are monolithic and create better liquid barrier as compared to other microporous breathable films. Also, these films have high mechanical properties such as abrasion resistance, high durability, and low temperature flexibility.



Hygiene & personal care application accounted for largest share of breathable films market

Hygiene application accounted for the major share of the overall breathable films market.Breathable films have the largest application in hygiene products such as disposable baby diapers, disposable sanitary napkins, and disposable adult diapers.



These films are used as back sheet materials, which provide improved comfort, better skin breathability, and reduce skin rashes and sores.Improving per capita GDP (at PPP) and rising awareness regarding heath & hygiene are the key factors driving the breathable films market in hygiene applications.



The increasing demand for premium diapers in both developing and developed countries will further drive the breathable films market during the forecast period.



APAC estimated to be the fastest-growing market for breathable films

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for breathable films.This high growth is associated with the increasing penetration of hygiene products in the APAC countries.



China is projected to be the largest market for breathable films in APAC, followed by Japan.Indonesia, India, South Korea and Thailand are other major countries contributing to the growth of the breathable films market in the region.



The increasing demand for breathable films from applications such as medical, hygiene & personal care, food packaging, and construction is expected to drive the breathable films market in these countries.



Breathable films market is expected to surge in COVID-19 pandemic

The high demand for medical supplies such as masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) kit and other medical supplies due to COVID-19 pandemic.The high demand of medical supplies will drive the surge the demand of breathable films in 2020.



The increase in the production of baby diapers created due to panic buying in developed diaper market has increased the consumption of breathable films in the baby diapers is another factor contributing to the high demand of breathable films in 2020.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and sub segments and information gathered through secondary research.



The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 52%, Tier 2 – 26%, and Tier 3 – 22%

• By Designation – C level – 48%, Director level – 23%, and Others* – 29%

• By Region - Asia-Pacific– 44%, Europe – 25%, North America – 21%, and Others**- 10%



Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenue, as of 2019: Tier 1 = >USD 5 billion, Tier 2 = USD 1 billion to USD 5 billion and Tier 3 =

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**Others include South America and the Middle East & Africa.



The companies profiled in this market research report include Toray Industries (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Berry Global Group (US), Arkema (France), RKW Group (Germany), and Schweitzer-Mauduit International (US). Covestro (Germany), Nitto Denko (Japan), Trioplast Industries AB (Sweden), Rahil Foam Pvt Ltd. (India), Skymark Packaging (UK), Daika Kogyo (Japan), American Polyfilm (US), and Innovia Films (UK) are some of the other leading companies in this market.



