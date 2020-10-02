Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Healthcare API Market by Services, by End User, by Deployment, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Healthcare API Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Patient-centric healthcare is a developing value-based model for healthcare services, which has brought about an improvement in care quality, better results, and more prominent patient satisfaction. Developing focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery by means of application programming interfaces (APIs) has been noted over a few past years and the rise of a large group of services, for example, wearable medical gadgets and remote patient monitoring have prodded the demand for healthcare API solutions.



Expanding adoption of Application Programming Interfaces (API) coordinated Electronic Health Records (EHRs) that give straightforwardness and simplicity of healthcare data availability is driving the market development. Besides, improved patient results expanded patient satisfaction, and advancement in the care quality is driving the market expansion. Besides, expanding the requirement for healthcare integration is driving interest.



Incorporation of new work processes between the providers and the payers, the applications which can get to information from EHRs, wearables, and their services, consistent progress of care are some of the important factors expanding the adoption of healthcare API. Inside normalization for different items or work processes will help to effortlessly access the patient's information.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Jan - 2020, Aug) Leading Players



Chapter 4. North America Healthcare API Market by Services

4.1 North America Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Country

4.2 North America Appointments Market by Country

4.3 North America EHR Access Market by Country

4.4 North America Wearable Medical Device Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Healthcare API Market by End Use

5.1 North America Providers Market by Country

5.2 North America Healthcare Payers Market by Country

5.3 North America Vendors Market by Country

5.4 North America Patients Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Healthcare API Market by Deployment

6.1 North America Cloud-based Market by Country

6.2 North America On-premise Market by Country



Chapter 7. North America Healthcare API Market by Country

7.1 USA Healthcare API Market

7.1.1 USA Healthcare API Market by Services

7.1.2 USA Healthcare API Market by End Use

7.1.3 USA Healthcare API Market by Deployment

7.2 Canada Healthcare API Market

7.3 Mexico Healthcare API Market

7.4 Rest of North America Healthcare API Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Company Overview

8.2 Financial Analysis

8.3 Regional Analysis

8.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5 Recent strategies and developments: Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.6 SWOT Analysis



Salesforce.com, Inc. (MuleSoft, LLC)

Microsoft Corporation

Apple, Inc.

General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks LLC

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Greenway Health LLC

Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1irvx

