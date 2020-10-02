New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Frac Sand Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956810/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR
The Frac Sand market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.5% and 12.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 110-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956810/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Frac Sand Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Frac Sand Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Frac Sand Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Frac Sand Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Frac Sand Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Frac Sand Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Frac Sand Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Frac Sand Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Frac Sand: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Frac Sand Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Frac Sand Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Frac Sand Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Frac Sand Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Frac Sand Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 14: European Frac Sand Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Frac Sand Market in France: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Frac Sand Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Frac Sand Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Frac Sand Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Frac Sand Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Frac Sand Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Frac Sand: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 22: Frac Sand Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Frac Sand Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 24: Frac Sand Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Frac Sand Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Frac Sand Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Frac Sand Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Rest of World Frac Sand Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956810/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: