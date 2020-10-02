New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Frac Sand Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956810/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR



The Frac Sand market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.5% and 12.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 110-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Chieftain Sand, Inc.

Unimin Corporation

Victory Nickel Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Frac Sand Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Frac Sand Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Frac Sand Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Frac Sand Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Frac Sand Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Frac Sand Market in the United States: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Frac Sand Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Frac Sand Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Frac Sand: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 9: Frac Sand Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Frac Sand Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Frac Sand Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Frac Sand Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Frac Sand Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 14: European Frac Sand Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Frac Sand Market in France: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Frac Sand Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Frac Sand Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Frac Sand Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Frac Sand Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Frac Sand Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Frac Sand: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 22: Frac Sand Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Frac Sand Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 24: Frac Sand Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Frac Sand Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Frac Sand Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Frac Sand Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Rest of World Frac Sand Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

