The North America Telepsychiatry Market is expected to witness market growth of 18.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Telemedicine is a type of healthcare facility in which services are provided by the use of technology, mainly by using audio calls or videoconferencing. Telepsychiatry is considered as a sub-segment of telemedicine that ranges from mental health solutions like therapies, for family, individual, and groups; psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and patient education. In Telepsychiatry there is either direct communication between the psychiatrist and the patient or by the help of psychiatrist who supports primary health care providers who are specialized in mental health.



The increasing cases of suicide among teenagers and young adults is resulting in an increase in the need for mental health treatment. This is likely to boost the telepsychiatry market. The many advantages associated with the adoption of telepsychiatry including better continuity of care and follow-up treatments, reduction in need of transportation, almost no delays in care, and the no need to wait long hours at hospitals, are aiding in the telepsychiatry market growth.



Furthermore, there is a lack of skilled professionals who are able to treat mental illness, varying regulatory scenario like the inclusion of certain compensation codes for telepsychiatry, are expected to contribute to the telepsychiatry market growth, as it offers accessibility between the psychiatrist and patients.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Telepsychiatry Market - Global



Chapter 4. North America Telepsychiatry Market by Product

4.1 North America In-home Solutions Market by Country

4.2 North America Crisis Solution Market by Country

4.3 North America Routine Solution Market by Country

4.4 North America Forensic Solution Market by Country

4.5 North America Other Products Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Telepsychiatry Market by Application

5.1 North America Community Mental Health Centers Market by Country

5.2 North America Homecare Market by Country

5.3 North America Skilled Nursing Facilities Market by Country

5.4 North America Specialty Care Settings Market by Country

5.5 North America Others Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Telepsychiatry Market by Age Group

6.1 North America Adult Market by Country

6.2 North America Pediatric and Adolescent Market by Country

6.3 North America Geriatric Market by Country



Chapter 7. North America Telepsychiatry Market by Country

7.1 USA Telepsychiatry Market

7.1.1 USA Telepsychiatry Market by Product

7.1.2 USA Telepsychiatry Market by Application

7.1.3 USA Telepsychiatry Market by Age Group

7.2 Canada Telepsychiatry Market

7.3 Mexico Telepsychiatry Market

7.4 Rest of North America Telepsychiatry Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



E-Psychiatry LLC

Advanced TeleMed Services, Inc.

American Telepsychiatrists

Iris Healthcare, Inc.

Encounter Telehealth, LLC

FasPsych, LLC (Pharos Capital Group, LLC)

MDLive, Inc.

InnovaTel Telepsychiatry, LLC

MYnd Analytics, Inc. (Arcadian Telepsychiatry)

SOC Telemed, Inc.

