The consumables segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of products, the US therapeutic plasma exchange market has been segmented into devices and consumables.The consumables segment witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the recurrent use of these products, the increasing number of therapeutic plasma exchange procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies for TPE procedures.



Advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation are driving market growth for centrifugation.

On the basis of technology, the US therapeutic plasma exchange market has been segmented into centrifugation and membrane separation.In 2019, the centrifugation technology segment accounted for the largest share of the US therapeutic plasma exchange market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation, such as high efficiency and its ability to separate all types of blood components.



Blood collection centers and blood component providers accounted for the largest share of the end user market “



On the basis of end user, the US therapeutic plasma exchange market has been segmented into blood

collection centers and blood component providers, hospitals and transfusion centers, and other end users. In 2019, the blood collection centers and blood component providers segment accounted for the largest share of the US therapeutic plasma exchange market. The large share of this end-user segment is mainly attributed to the rising number of blood component donations, the growing number of blood centers, and the increasing number of therapeutic plasma exchange procedures and plasma donations due to COVID-19.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–30%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–25%

• By Designation: C-level–35%, Director Level–25%, and Others–40%



The prominent players in the US therapeutic plasma exchange market include Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Cerus Corporation (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Medica S.p.A. (Italy), Medicap Clinic GmbH (Germany), and Infomed (Switzerland).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market for various US therapeutic plasma exchange and their adoption pattern.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the US therapeutic plasma exchange market and different segments such as products, end user, and regions.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product & service offerings, and recent developments.



