The next-generation data storage market is estimated to grow from USD 53.9 billion by 2020 to USD 81 billion by 2025; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.



The report describes the next-generation data storage market and related developments in terms of storage system, storage architecture, storage medium, and end user across different regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments - storage system, storage architecture, storage medium, and end user, and geography. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Next-generation data storage includes computing technologies and devices that are used to store, port, and extract data more quickly and efficiently. It deals with the security and management of data, and harnessing of the information to meet the application and software networking needs of end users. Next-generation data storage comprises various computer-controlled systems and equipment which are used to store and accurately retrieve data for reuse. There is a rapid increase in the volume of data generated in organizations and industries, which leads to the rising need for storage devices and technologies.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Storage Area Network to Hold Largest Size of Next-Generation Data Storage Market During Forecast Period

3.2 File- and Object-Based Storage to Register Higher CAGR in Market During Forecast Period

3.3SSD to Hold Largest Share of Market by 2025

3.4 Next-Generation Data Storage Market for Cloud Service Providers to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

3.5 North America to Hold Largest Share of Market in 2020



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Next-Generation Data Storage Market Opportunities

4.2 Market in North America, by Country and End-user

4.3 Market, by Storage System

4.4 Market, by Storage Architecture

4.5 Market, by Storage Medium

4.6 Market, by End-user

4.7 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Massive Growth in Digital Data Volumes

5.2.1.2 Proliferated Use of Smartphones, Laptops, and Tablets

5.2.1.3 Growth of IoT Market

5.2.1.4 Increasing Penetration of High-End Cloud Computing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Breach in Data Security in Cloud and Server-Based Services

5.2.2.2 Less Structured Data

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Need for Data Analytics

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Cloud Storage and Solid-State Drives

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Delivering Robust and High-Speed Data Storage

5.2.4.2 High Cost Associated With Cloud Storage



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Advantages of Next-Generation Data Storage Over Traditional Data Storage

6.4 Industry Trends



7 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by Storage System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Direct-Attached Storage

7.2.1 Direct-Attached Storage is Oldest and Convenient Data Storage Systems

7.3 Network-Attached Storage

7.3.1 Network-Attached Storage to Grow at Highest Rate

7.4 Storage Area Network

7.4.1 Storage Area Network Held Largest Share of Market in 2019



8 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by Storage Medium

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hard Disk Drive

8.2.1 Hard Disk Drive Provides High Storage Capacities at Affordable Prices

8.3 Solid-State Drive

8.3.1 Solid-State Drive to Hold Largest Share of Market in 2025

8.3.1.1 All-Flash Arrays

8.3.1.2 Hybrid Flash Arrays

8.4 Tape

8.4.1 Tape Offers Long-Term Data Retention



9 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by Storage Architecture

9.1 Introduction

9.2 File- and Object-Based Storage

9.2.1 File Storage

9.2.1.1 File-Level Storage is Usually Used in Nas Devices as It Offers Comparatively More Storage Space

9.2.2 Object Storage

9.2.2.1 Object Storage is Preferred by Cloud Storage Providers Due to Its Massive Scalability and Shared Tenancy Features

9.3 Block Storage

9.3.1 Server-Based Operating Systems Control and Format Each Block as Per Need in Block Storage



10 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Enterprises

10.2.1 Bfsi

10.2.1.1 Bfsi Held the Largest Share of Market in Enterprises

10.2.2 Consumer Goods

10.2.2.1 Consumer Goods Sector Witnessed the High Adoption of Cloud Storage

10.2.3 Retail

10.2.3.1 Advent of Online Retailers is Boosting the Market

10.2.4 Healthcare

10.2.4.1 High-Powered Analytics, Distant Data Sharing, Advanced Medical Research, and Telemedicine Capabilities Are Driving the 10.2.5 Media and Entertainment

10.2.5.1 High-Powered Analytics, Distant Data Sharing, Advanced Medical Research, and Telemedicine Capabilities Are Driving the Market for the Healthcare Industry

10.2.6 Manufacturing

10.2.6.1 Advanced and Flexible Storage Solutions Help Manufactures Work Efficiently With the Available Data

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Next-Generation Data Storage Products Are Designed to Handle Major Security Challenges in Industries Such as Aerospace & Defense and Energy

10.2.7.2 Aerospace and Defense

10.2.7.3 Business and Consulting

10.2.7.4 Education and Research

10.2.7.5 Energy

10.3 Government Bodies

10.3.1 Government Bodies Worldwide Have Adopted Digitization and Data Analytics Technologies to Improve Their Strategic Planning

10.4 Telecom Companies

10.4.1 Data Science and Big Data Analytics Are the Major Emerging Opportunities in the Telecom Sector

10.5 Cloud Service Providers

10.5.1 Cloud Storage Solutions Offer Enterprises the Flexibility to Scale Up or Scale Down the Storage Capacity, Depending on the Business Requirements

10.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Major Industries



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Market, 2019

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.4.1 Product Launches and Developments

12.4.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.4.3 Acquisitions

12.4.4 Agreements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Dell

13.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

13.1.3 IBM

13.1.4 Netapp

13.1.5 Hitachi

13.1.6 Toshiba

13.1.7 Pure Storage

13.1.8 Nutanix

13.1.9 Scality

13.1.10 Micron Technology

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 Tintri

13.2.2 Cloudian

13.2.3 Drobo

13.2.4 Quantum

13.2.5 Western Digital

13.2.6 Samsung

13.2.7 Fujitsu

13.2.8 VMware

13.2.9 Nexenta Systems

13.2.10 Netgear

13.2.11 Inspur



