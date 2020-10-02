Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supercapacitors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Supercapacitorsis projected to reach US$4 billion by 2025, driven by the robust demand for efficient energy storage solutions beyond the conventional battery. As energy storage deployments rise in order to sustain a civilization founded on the consumption of large quantities of energy, the focus is shed on efficient technology solutions. With distributed energy emerging into the future of electricity generation and distribution, supercapacitors are finding increasing use as resiliency enhancers in microgrids.



Innovations in graphene additionally promise to overthrow the quick discharge drawback of supercapacitors and spur greater adoption in renewable energy microgrids. Also with communications and electronics becoming increasingly untethered (wireless), there exists an urgent need for efficient portable power solutions. Conventional electrochemical battery solutions such as Nickel-Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Lithium Polymer technologies have their fair share of drawbacks and fall short of meeting the power delivery requirements of modern technologies.



Few of the drawbacks of current battery technologies include faster wear and tear as chemicals lose potency over time; require circuit protection against overcharging and discharging; have longer charging cycle time; prone to aging which reduces the charge efficiency; lithium-ion are riskier to transport in large quantities; higher cost-to-energy ratio; among others. While batteries are efficient in supplying low and steady power levels, supercapacitors are effective in storing charge for later use with virtually zero leakage rate and series resistance. Also, extracting pulsed power (short bursts of high power) from batteries decreases the lifespan and efficiency of a battery.



Pulsed currents with their high RMS value increases battery losses and significantly reduces battery runtime. Supercapacitors, also known as Ultracapacitors are gaining in prominence as an attractive alternate technology capable of overthrowing the shortfalls and performance gap of conventional batteries. Years of refining technology innovation have helped supercapacitors progress steadily towards achieving successful commercialization in key end-use industries, such as, energy, automobiles, medical devices and consumer electronics.



This alternative energy storage technology which was hitherto bogged down by a high cost structure and complexities in manufacturing, today stands at the vanguard of an era of practical usage. Benefits of supercapacitors include ability to balance lower energy storage capacity with faster charge and discharge times; wider-ranging operating temperatures (-40F to +150F); offers high capacitance (From 1 mF to >10,000F); longer service and long life (approximately 10 to 15 years as compared to 5-10 years of Li-ion battery); unlimited cycle life; eco-friendly and ability to meet environmental standards; rapid charging rate within a few seconds; easy installation and interfacing with other devices. Although continuous technology innovations are helping increase the safety and capability of supercapacitors, the technology is not expected to completely replace batteries which still continue to have cost and size advantages. Lithium ion batteries have higher energy densities over 20 times higher when compared to a superconductor and are capable of storing 30 times more energy than their weight.



In comparison, supercapacitors have very high power density which means energy can be released rapidly in powerful bursts and can be charged quickly. Combining both the technologies into a hybrid technology is gaining in prominence. Battery-supercapacitor based hybrid energy storage systems (HESS) are especially gaining in prominence in residential energy storage applications.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Search for Efficient Energy Storage Solutions Beyond the Conventional Battery Brings Supercapacitors into the Spotlight

Energy Storage Technologies are Vital & Indispensable in Sustaining a Civilization Founded on the Consumption of Large Quantities of Energy: Global Energy Storage Deployments (In Gigawatt Hours) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024

Vendors of Supercapacitors, News & Stories

Recent Industry Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AVX Corp. (USA)

CAP-XX Limited (Australia)

Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)

ELNA CO., LTD. (Japan)

Loxus Inc. (USA)

KORCHIP Corporation (Korea)

Maxwell Technologies Inc. (USA)

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Seiko Instruments Inc. (Japan)

Shanghai Aowei Technology Development Co. Ltd. (China)

SHENZHEN TOPMAY ELECTRONIC CO., LTD. (China)

TOKIN Corporation (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Backup Power Drives Demand for Supercapacitors in UPS

Lost Economic Value Due to Power Outages Pushes Up the Monetary Value of Electricity Reliability & the Significance of Supercapacitors in Offering Backup Power: Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms

Growing Demand for Electric Power Backup Capabilities Drives Interest in the Benefits Offered by Supercapacitors: Global Back-Up Power Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Automobile "Electronification& Push Towards Commercializing EVs & HEVs Drive Focus on Supercapacitors

Rapid Commercialization of EVs as Evidenced by the Expanding Fleet Size Drives Focus on Developing Better Energy Management Solutions to Increase Energy Efficiency & Operating Range of EVs: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Rise of Microgrids & Increased Integration of Renewable Energy in the Energy Mix Pushes Up the Importance of Efficient Energy Storage Solutions

Supercapacitors Find Use as Resiliency Enhancers in Microgrids

Growing Share of Renewable Energy in the Global Power Mix Creates an Urgent Need for Efficient Energy Storage Solutions for Utilities: New Capacity Installations Renewables Vs Non-Renewables (In GW) for the Years 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021

Development of Newer Materials to Accelerate Commercialization of Supercapacitors

Hybridization of Combustion Engines in Heavy Industrial Machinery & Industrial Automation to Spur Adoption of Supercapacitors

Growing Investments in Warehouse & Industrial Automation Brings Supercapacitors into the Spotlight for Reliable Power Storage & Delivery: Global Warehouse Automation & Industrial Robots Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rising Renewable Energy Investments Drive Parallel Demand for Storage Solutions that Address Grid Stability & Power Quality Issues

Supercapacitors Step In to Replace Chemical Batteries in Solar Energy Infrastructure

Supercapacitors Gain Traction in Pitch Control Applications in Wind Energy Facilities

As Clean Technologies Emerge to the Forefront, Electric Double-Layer Capacitors (EDLCs) Will Rise in Prominence for Renewable Energy Applications: Global Investments in Clean Energy (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020

A Robust Consumer Electronics Industry Favors Complementary Integration of Supercapacitors With Batteries

Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics amid Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Spells Opportunities

Smart Home: Major Opportunity for Consumer Grade Supercapacitors

As Digital Consumerism Gains Ground & Ubiquitous Power Source Become All Important, Supercapacitors Bring the Hope of Filling-In the Performance Gap of Lithium Batteries: Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 Through 2024

Search for Superior Alternatives to Batteries Drives Applications of Supercapacitors in Medical Implants

Biological Supercapacitors Attract Significant R&D Interest

A Strong Medical Implants Market Supported by Growing Disease Burden Offers a Fertile Environment for the Development of Battery-Free Implantables: Global Medical Implant Market by Region (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2020 and 2023

The Rise of Electronic Wearables Brings New Foldable, Flexible Supercapacitors Into the Spotlight

