New York, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Footwear Sole Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956806/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Rubber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Leather segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Footwear Sole Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



PVC Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR



In the global PVC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 482-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Bata Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

DowDupont Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

Nike, Inc.

Puma SE







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956806/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Footwear Sole Material Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Footwear Sole Materials Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Footwear Sole Materials Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Footwear Sole Materials Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Rubber (Material) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Rubber (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Rubber (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Leather (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Leather (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Leather (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: PVC (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: PVC (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: PVC (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Vulcanized Rubber (Material) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Vulcanized Rubber (Material) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Vulcanized Rubber (Material) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: TPR (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: TPR (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: TPR (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: EVA (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: EVA (Material) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: EVA (Material) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: PU (Material) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: PU (Material) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: PU (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Materials (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Materials (Material) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Midsole (Sole Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Midsole (Sole Component) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Midsole (Sole Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Outsole (Sole Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Outsole (Sole Component) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Outsole (Sole Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Insole (Sole Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Insole (Sole Component) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Insole (Sole Component) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Athletic Products (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Athletic Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Athletic Products (Product) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Non-Athletic (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Non-Athletic (Product) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 42: Non-Athletic (Product) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Men (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Men (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Men (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Women (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Women (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 48: Women (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Children (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Children (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 51: Children (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Footwear Sole Material Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: Footwear Sole Materials Market in the United States

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 53: Footwear Sole Materials Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 54: United States Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: United States Footwear Sole Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sole Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 56: Footwear Sole Materials Market in the United States

by Sole Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 57: United States Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Sole Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: United States Footwear Sole Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 59: Footwear Sole Materials Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 60: United States Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: United States Footwear Sole Materials Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Footwear Sole Materials Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 63: Footwear Sole Materials Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 64: Canadian Footwear Sole Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 65: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Canada: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 66: Canadian Footwear Sole Materials Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Canadian Footwear Sole Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sole Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Canadian Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Review by Sole Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 69: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Sole Component for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 70: Canadian Footwear Sole Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Canadian Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 72: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Canadian Footwear Sole Materials Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 75: Canadian Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 76: Japanese Footwear Sole Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 77: Footwear Sole Materials Demand Patterns in Japan in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 78: Japanese Footwear Sole Materials Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Japanese Market for Footwear Sole Materials: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sole

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sole Component for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: Japanese Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Analysis by Sole Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Japanese Market for Footwear Sole Materials: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Japanese Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Footwear

Sole Materials in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Japanese Footwear Sole Materials Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Footwear Sole Materials Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 88: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Footwear

Sole Materials Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 89: Footwear Sole Materials Historic Demand Scenario in

China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 90: Chinese Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Chinese Footwear Sole Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Sole Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Sole Component: 2012-2019



Table 93: Chinese Footwear Sole Materials Market by Sole

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 94: Chinese Footwear Sole Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 96: Chinese Footwear Sole Materials Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Chinese Demand for Footwear Sole Materials in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Footwear Sole Materials Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Chinese Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Footwear Sole Material Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 100: European Footwear Sole Materials Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: European Footwear Sole Materials Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Footwear Sole Materials Demand Potential in Europe

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 104: European Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 105: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Europe : Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: European Footwear Sole Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sole Component: 2020-2027



Table 107: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Europe in US$

Million by Sole Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: European Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Sole Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: European Footwear Sole Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 110: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: European Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: European Footwear Sole Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 113: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: European Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 115: Footwear Sole Materials Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 116: French Footwear Sole Materials Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 117: French Footwear Sole Materials Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Footwear Sole Materials Market in France by Sole

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: French Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Sole Component: 2012-2019



Table 120: French Footwear Sole Materials Market Share Analysis

by Sole Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Footwear Sole Materials Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: French Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 123: French Footwear Sole Materials Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Footwear Sole Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 125: French Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: French Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 127: German Footwear Sole Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 128: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Germany: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 129: German Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sole

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: German Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Sole Component: 2012-2019



Table 132: German Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Sole Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: German Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 135: German Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: German Footwear Sole Materials Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Footwear Sole Materials Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 139: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Footwear

Sole Materials Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 140: Footwear Sole Materials Historic Demand Scenario in

Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 141: Italian Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Italian Footwear Sole Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Sole Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Sole Component: 2012-2019



Table 144: Italian Footwear Sole Materials Market by Sole

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 145: Italian Footwear Sole Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 147: Italian Footwear Sole Materials Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Italian Demand for Footwear Sole Materials in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Footwear Sole Materials Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Italian Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 151: United Kingdom Footwear Sole Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 152: Footwear Sole Materials Demand Patterns in the

United Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 153: United Kingdom Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: United Kingdom Market for Footwear Sole Materials:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sole

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Footwear Sole Materials Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sole

Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: United Kingdom Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Analysis by Sole Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: United Kingdom Market for Footwear Sole Materials:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Footwear Sole Materials Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: United Kingdom Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Footwear Sole Materials in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: United Kingdom Footwear Sole Materials Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Footwear Sole Materials Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 163: Spanish Footwear Sole Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 164: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Spain: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 165: Spanish Footwear Sole Materials Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Spanish Footwear Sole Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sole Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Spanish Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Review by Sole Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Sole Component for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 169: Spanish Footwear Sole Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Spanish Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: Spanish Footwear Sole Materials Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 174: Spanish Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 175: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Russia in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 176: Footwear Sole Materials Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 177: Russian Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Russian Footwear Sole Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Sole Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Russia by Sole

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 180: Russian Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Sole Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Russian Footwear Sole Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 183: Russian Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Russian Footwear Sole Materials Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Footwear Sole Materials Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 186: Footwear Sole Materials Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 187: Footwear Sole Materials Demand Potential in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 188: Rest of Europe Footwear Sole Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 189: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Rest of Europe Footwear Sole Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sole Component:

2020-2027



Table 191: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Sole Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Europe Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Sole Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of Europe Footwear Sole Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 194: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Europe Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Rest of Europe Footwear Sole Materials Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 197: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Europe Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 199: Asia-Pacific Footwear Sole Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 200: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Asia-Pacific Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Footwear Sole Materials Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 203: Asia-Pacific Footwear Sole Materials Market:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 204: Asia-Pacific Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by

Sole Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Asia-Pacific Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Sole Component: 2012-2019



Table 207: Asia-Pacific Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Analysis by Sole Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Asia-Pacific Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 210: Asia-Pacific Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Footwear Sole Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 212: Asia-Pacific Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: Asia-Pacific Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 214: Australian Footwear Sole Materials Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 215: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Australia:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 216: Australian Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sole

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Australian Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Sole Component: 2012-2019



Table 219: Australian Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Sole Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Australian Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 222: Australian Footwear Sole Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Australian Footwear Sole Materials Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 225: Footwear Sole Materials Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 226: Indian Footwear Sole Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 227: Footwear Sole Materials Market in India: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 228: Indian Footwear Sole Materials Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Indian Footwear Sole Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sole Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Indian Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Review by Sole Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 231: Footwear Sole Materials Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Sole Component for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 232: Indian Footwear Sole Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 233: Indian Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 234: Footwear Sole Materials Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 235: Indian Footwear Sole Materials Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 236: Footwear Sole Materials Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 237: Indian Footwear Sole Materials Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 238: Footwear Sole Materials Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 239: South Korean Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 240: Footwear Sole Materials Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Footwear Sole Materials Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sole

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 242: South Korean Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Sole Component: 2012-2019



Table 243: Footwear Sole Materials Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Sole Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Footwear Sole Materials Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 245: South Korean Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 246: Footwear Sole Materials Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: Footwear Sole Materials Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 248: South Korean Footwear Sole Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 249: Footwear Sole Materials Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Footwear Sole Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 251: Footwear Sole Materials Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 252: Rest of Asia-Pacific Footwear Sole Materials Market

Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Footwear Sole

Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Sole Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 254: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sole

Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 255: Rest of Asia-Pacific Footwear Sole Materials Market

Share Analysis by Sole Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Footwear Sole

Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 257: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 258: Rest of Asia-Pacific Footwear Sole Materials Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 259: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Footwear Sole Materials in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 260: Rest of Asia-Pacific Footwear Sole Materials Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 261: Footwear Sole Materials Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 262: Latin American Footwear Sole Materials Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 263: Footwear Sole Materials Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 264: Latin American Footwear Sole Materials Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956806/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001