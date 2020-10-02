Dallas, Texas, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Payment Processing Solutions Market by Payment Method (E-wallet, Credit Card), Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Utilities & Communications, Others) And by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America), Global Forecast 2018 To 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Increasing the promotion of digital and online payments has accelerated the growth of the market. Also, the rise in the availability of smartphone has an increase in the Payment Processing Solution Market. The Payment Processing Solution Market size is projected to reach USD 115.08 billion by 2028. The growing need for enhanced customer experience and has led to the rise in Payment Processing Solution Market.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/972

Based on the payment method, the Payment Processing Solution market is subdivided into E-wallet, Credit Card, Debit Card. The credit card segment is expected to have the highest market size. The bank issues the card, which later on created a revolving account and helps in granting a line of credit to the cardholder, from which a cardholder can buy anything based on credit from the merchant. The credit card helps in building a continuous balance of debt and charges interest.

By vertical segment, the segments are subdivided into Retail, Hospitality, Utilities, and Tele-communication. The Hospitality segment will have the highest market size in the forecast period. The hospitality vertical also includes the service industry that includes lodging, food and beverages, theme parks, transportation, traveling, and additional fields within the tourism industry. Hospitality is dependent on the availability of leisure time and disposable income. A hospitality unit includes restaurants, hotels, or an amusement park, consists of multiple groups and operations. The hospitality vertical is one of the fastest-growing verticals in the payment processing solutions market.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figurs at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/payment-processing-solutions-market

The global Payment Processing Solution Market is a wide range to North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the Payment Processing Solutions Market owing to the outsized presence of an organization with the adoption of innovative technologies. North America has significantly invested in Research and Development. The US and Canada are the fastest growing countries in the payment processing solution market. Credit card is majorly used in both online and offline form of businesses.

The major players of the global Payment Processing Solution Market are PayPal, PayU, Global Payments, Adyen, and many more. The Payment Processing Solution Market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Direc purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/972

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Payment Processing Solutions Market By Payment Method

Chapter 6 Payment Processing Solutions Market by Vertical

Chapter 7 Payment Processing Solutions Market By Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.