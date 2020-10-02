Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Residential Digital Faucets Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The residential digital faucets market is poised to grow by $ 1.88 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on the residential digital faucets market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing consumer expenditure on bathroom and kitchen remodeling, flourishing residential construction industry, and technological advancements in residential digital faucets.



The residential digital faucets market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers as one of the prime reasons driving the residential digital faucets market growth during the next few years. Also, new product innovations and the growing popularity of smart bathrooms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The residential digital faucets market covers the following areas:

Residential digital faucets market sizing

Residential digital faucets market forecast

Residential digital faucets market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential digital faucets market vendors that include Bela Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd., CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., Jaquar Group, Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corp., Masco Corp., Roca Sanitario SA, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Toto Ltd., and Rexnord Corp. Also, the residential digital faucets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Automated - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Manual - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bela Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd.

CERA Sanitaryware Ltd.

Jaquar Group

Kohler Co.

LIXIL Group Corp.

Masco Corp.

Roca Sanitario SA

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Toto Ltd.

Rexnord Corp.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8bnlm

