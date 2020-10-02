Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temperature Data Logger Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Temperature data logger market is expected to register a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2020-2025)



Many Industries primarily rely on temperature data loggers to know what temperature, the product has been exposed to and for how long, be it medical devices or sterilized surgical instruments in an autoclave or food heated before canning.



Temperature monitoring helps facilities managers to guard legionella while scientists gauge the health of rivers and streams by the temperature of the water, such process and evidence obtained are undergone verification using temperature data loggers



Key Market Trends



Wireless Data Loggers are Expected to Hold Major Market Share

The wireless temperature data loggers provide means to track temperature and humidity conditions in an environment where monitoring is required as per adhere to legislation. For instance, the Pharmaceutical industry requires temperature monitoring to be wireless as the data transfers throughout various storage areas as it allows for seamless collection data into one platform by eliminating the needs of wire

The Wireless temperature data loggers allow for data to be monitored remotely over the internet via the cloud and thereby ensures the reliability of the data by auto-connecting and resume of uploading of data without any human intervention ensuring real-time and seamless data recording and analysis

Also, wireless temperature data loggers deliver an accuracy from 0.10-degree Celsius and allow temperatures to be monitored from outside the autoclave, container without altering the environment

Additionally, Wireless temperature data loggers send alerts whenever the temperature reaches certain thresholds and thereby allows companies to respond to temperatures changes in real-time and avoid any product deterioration. These factors contribute effectively to the adoption of the temperature data logger market.

However, the higher upfront cost of wireless data loggers as compared to disconnected systems influences the companies to reconsider it while reviewing the systems restraints its growth in the market.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share.

With the rise of industries such as logistics gaining momentum in the United States, it has become essential for service providers to enhance the quality as goods transported, some of which could be crucial to health and safety, Hence monitoring temperature and humidity in the transportation of goods leveraging the growth of temperature data loggers in the region

For instance, In 2019, Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) reported the spending on business logistics reached 8% of US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of USD 20.5 trillion during the fiscal year 2018.

The adoption of automation across the industries in the United States for seamless integration of hardware and software resources enabling manufacturers to enhance the operational efficiency by actively monitoring the equipment supports the growth of the market.

Also, the compliances of products such as sterling medical devices across the supply-chain by Federal agency such as Food and Drug Administration in the region regulates the market growth.

Competitive Landscape



The market is consolidated with several major manufacturers leading to an increase in competition, hence none of the players currently holds a major market share, the temperature data logger market is viewed as a great investment opportunity to stakeholders due to huge benefits that manufacturers could potentially gain from it. This is pushing the market towards a fragmented scenario as vendors continue to enhance their product portfolio as an attempt to gain market share and cater the consumer demands.

January 2020 - MadgeTech announced the launch of TCTempX16, a thermocouple-based temperature data logger that offer 16 channel of simultaneous data monitoring. It provides around 4,000,000 time and date stamp readings with the flexibility to disable channels to ensure maximum memory capacity. It is capable of measuring temperature ranging from -270 degree celsius to 1300 degree celsius with an accuracy of 0.1 degree celsius

November 2019 - Cryopak announced the launch of the Contactless Temperature Logger (CTL), a data logger with wireless capabilities to its existing portfolio of cold chain data loggers. The CTL features a plug-and-play design that captures temperature data and presents it in the form of PDF, Excel and Raw data. Additionally, the data can be transferred via mobile app and is compatible with Android, IOS and Windows platforms.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

4.7 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the Industry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Utility

5.1.1 Single-use Data Loggers

5.1.2 Re-usable Data Loggers

5.2 Type

5.2.1 USB Data Loggers

5.2.2 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)-enabled Loggers

5.2.3 Web-based Data Loggers

5.2.4 Wireless Data Loggers

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Life Sciences & Healthcare(hospitals, laboratories, pharmaceutical)

5.3.2 Food Processing

5.3.3 Industrial (environmental data logging)

5.3.4 Cold Storage & Transportation (logistics)

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 India

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Investment Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 OMEGA Engineering Inc. (Spectrics)

6.3.2 Cryopak(Integreon)

6.3.3 Hioki E.E. Corporation

6.3.4 Testo SE & Co. Kgaa

6.3.5 Rotronic AG

6.3.6 Onset Computer Corporation

6.3.7 Lascar Electronics Limited

6.3.8 NOVUS Automation Inc.

6.3.9 Protimeter (Amphenol Corporation)

6.3.10 Madgetech, Inc.

6.3.11 Global Cold Chain Solutions Pty Limited

6.3.12 Thermoworks, Inc.

6.3.13 Kimo Instruments(sauermann)

6.3.14 Elpro-BUCHS AG

6.3.15 Softbox Systems Limited (Integrated Solution)

6.3.16 Roambee Corporation (Integrated Solution)



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a42wxz

