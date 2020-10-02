Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temperature Data Logger Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Temperature data logger market is expected to register a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2020-2025)
Many Industries primarily rely on temperature data loggers to know what temperature, the product has been exposed to and for how long, be it medical devices or sterilized surgical instruments in an autoclave or food heated before canning.
Temperature monitoring helps facilities managers to guard legionella while scientists gauge the health of rivers and streams by the temperature of the water, such process and evidence obtained are undergone verification using temperature data loggers
Key Market Trends
Wireless Data Loggers are Expected to Hold Major Market Share
North America is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share.
Competitive Landscape
The market is consolidated with several major manufacturers leading to an increase in competition, hence none of the players currently holds a major market share, the temperature data logger market is viewed as a great investment opportunity to stakeholders due to huge benefits that manufacturers could potentially gain from it. This is pushing the market towards a fragmented scenario as vendors continue to enhance their product portfolio as an attempt to gain market share and cater the consumer demands.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Snapshot
4.7 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Utility
5.1.1 Single-use Data Loggers
5.1.2 Re-usable Data Loggers
5.2 Type
5.2.1 USB Data Loggers
5.2.2 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)-enabled Loggers
5.2.3 Web-based Data Loggers
5.2.4 Wireless Data Loggers
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Life Sciences & Healthcare(hospitals, laboratories, pharmaceutical)
5.3.2 Food Processing
5.3.3 Industrial (environmental data logging)
5.3.4 Cold Storage & Transportation (logistics)
5.3.5 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 India
5.4.3.2 China
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Investment Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 OMEGA Engineering Inc. (Spectrics)
6.3.2 Cryopak(Integreon)
6.3.3 Hioki E.E. Corporation
6.3.4 Testo SE & Co. Kgaa
6.3.5 Rotronic AG
6.3.6 Onset Computer Corporation
6.3.7 Lascar Electronics Limited
6.3.8 NOVUS Automation Inc.
6.3.9 Protimeter (Amphenol Corporation)
6.3.10 Madgetech, Inc.
6.3.11 Global Cold Chain Solutions Pty Limited
6.3.12 Thermoworks, Inc.
6.3.13 Kimo Instruments(sauermann)
6.3.14 Elpro-BUCHS AG
6.3.15 Softbox Systems Limited (Integrated Solution)
6.3.16 Roambee Corporation (Integrated Solution)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a42wxz
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
