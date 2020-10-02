Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metallocene Polyolefin (Mpo) Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the metallocene polyolefin (mPO) market looks promising with opportunities in the film & sheet, and injection molding markets. The global metallocene polyolefin (mPO) market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are high productivity of metallocene catalyzed polyolefins and increasing demand from various applications.



A more than 150 -page report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the metallocene polyolefin (mPO) market, then read this report.



The study includes the metallocene polyolefin (mPO) market size and forecast for the global metallocene polyolefin (mPO) market through 2024, segmented by product type, application, and region as follows:



By Product Type: [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE)

Metallocene Polypropylene (mPP)

By Application: [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Film & Sheet

Injection Molding

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

The Rest of the World

Some of the metallocene polyolefin (mPO) companies profiled in this report include ExxonMobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasel Industries, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Total SA, SABIC, apan Polychem Corporation Ltd, Braskem AG, and LG Chem Ltd., and others



Some of the features of 'Global Metallocene Polyolefin (mPO) Market 2019-2024: trends, forecast, and opportunity analysis' include

Market size estimates: Global metallocene polyolefin (mPO) market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by product type, application, and region

Regional analysis: Global metallocene polyolefin (mPO) market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for metallocene polyolefin (mPO) in the global metallocene polyolefin (mPO) market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, metallocene polyolefin (mpo) in the global metallocene polyolefin (mPO) market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global metallocene polyolefin (mPO) market by product type (metallocene polyethylene (mPE) and metallocene polypropylene (mPP)), application (film & sheet, injection molding, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the metallocene polyolefin (mPO) market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the metallocene polyolefin (mPO) market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this metallocene polyolefin (mPO) market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the metallocene polyolefin (mPO) market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the metallocene polyolefin (mPO) market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this metallocene polyolefin (mPO) market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this metallocene polyolefin (mPO) area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, metallocene polyolefin (mPO) market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Metallocene Polyolefin (mPO) Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Metallocene Polyolefin (mPO) Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE)

3.3.2: Metallocene Polypropylene (mPP)

3.4: Global Metallocene Polyolefin (mPO) Market by Application:

3.4.1: Film & Sheet

3.4.2: Injection Molding

3.4.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Metallocene Polyolefin (mPO) Market by Region

4.2: North American Metallocene Polyolefin (mPO) Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) and Metallocene Polypropylene (mPP)

4.2.2: Market by Application: Film & Sheet, Injection Molding, and Others

4.2.3: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European Metallocene Polyolefin (mPO) Market

4.3.1: Market by Product Type: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) and Metallocene Polypropylene (mPP)

4.3.2: Market by Application: Film & Sheet, Injection Molding, and Others

4.3.3: Market by Country: Germany, France, U.K., Spain, and Russia

4.4: APAC Metallocene Polyolefin (mPO) Market

4.4.1: Market by Product Type: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) and Metallocene Polypropylene (mPP)

4.4.2: Market by Application: Film & Sheet, Injection Molding, and Others

4.4.3: Market by Country: China, India, Japan, South Korea and Thailand

4.5: ROW Metallocene Polyolefin (mPO) Market

4.5.1: Market by Product Type: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) and Metallocene Polypropylene (mPP)

4.5.2: Market by Application: Film & Sheet, Injection Molding, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Metallocene Polyolefin (mPO) Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Metallocene Polyolefin (mPO) Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Metallocene Polyolefin (mPO) Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Metallocene Polyolefin (mPO) Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Metallocene Polyolefin (mPO) Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: ExxonMobil Corporation

7.2: The Dow Chemical Company

7.3: LyondellBasel Industries

7.4: Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

7.5: Total SA

7.6: SABIC

7.7: Japan Polychem Corporation Ltd

7.8: Braskem AG

7.9: LG Chem Ltd.



