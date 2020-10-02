Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV Coating Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the UV coating market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial coating, electronics, and graphic art industries. The global UV coating market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing environmental awareness of green products, growing electronics and industrial market.



A more than 150 page report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the UV coatings market report then read this report.



The study includes the UV coatings market size and forecast for the global UV Coatings market through 2024, segmented by composition, product type, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Composition: [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Monomers

Oligomers

Photoinitiators

PU Dispersions

Other

By Product Type: [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Wood Coating

Plastic Coatings

Conformal Coatings

Display Coatings

Paper Coatings

Over Print Varnish

By End-Use Industry: [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Industrial Coatings

Electronics

Graphic Arts

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

The Rest of the World



Some of the UV coatings companies profiled in this report include Akzonobel N.V., Royal DSM N.V., PPG Industries Inc., BASF SE, the Sherwin-Williams Company, the Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coatings Systems, Dymax Corporation, Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd., and DIC Corporation, and others.



Some of the features of Global UV Coatings Market 2019-2024: trends, forecast, and opportunity analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global UV coatings market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global UV coatings market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry Segmentation analysis: Global market size by composition, product type, end use industry, and region

Global market size by composition, product type, end use industry, and region Regional analysis: Global UV coatings market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Global UV coatings market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for UV coatings in the global UV coatings market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for UV coatings in the global UV coatings market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, UV coatings in the global UV coatings market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, UV coatings in the global UV coatings market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global UV coatings market by composition (monomers, oligomers, photoinitiators, PU dispersions, and other), product type (wood coatings, plastic coatings, conformal coatings, display coatings, paper coatings, and over print varnish), end-use industry (industrial coatings, electronics, and graphic arts), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the UV coatings market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the UV coatings market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this UV coatings market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the UV coatings market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the UV coatings market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this UV coatings market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this UV coatings area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, UV coatings market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global UV Coatings Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global UV Coatings Market by Composition:

3.3.1: Monomers

3.3.2: Oligomers

3.3.3: Photoinitiators

3.3.4: PU Dispersions

3.3.5: Other

3.4: Global UV Coatings Market by Product Type:

3.4.1: Wood Coatings

3.4.2: Plastic Coatings

3.4.3: Conformal Coatings

3.4.4: Display Coatings

3.4.5: Paper Coatings

3.4.6: Over Print Varnish

3.5: Global UV Coatings Market by End Use Industry:

3.5.1: Industrial Coatings

3.5.2: Electronics

3.5.3: Graphic Arts



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global UV Coatings Market by Region

4.2: North American UV Coatings Market

4.2.1: Market by Composition: Monomers, Oligomers, Photoinitiators, PU Dispersions, Other

4.2.2: Market by Product Type: Wood Coatings, Plastic Coatings, Conformal Coatings, Display Coatings, Paper Coatings, and Over Print Varnish

4.2.3: Market by End-Use Industry: Industrial Coatings, Electronics, and Graphic Arts

4.2.4: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European UV Coatings Market

4.3.1: Market by Composition: Monomers, Oligomers, Photoinitiators, PU Dispersions, Other

4.3.2: Market by Product Type: Wood Coatings, Plastic Coatings, Conformal Coatings, Display Coatings, Paper Coatings, and Over Print Varnish

4.3.3: Market by End-Use Industry: Industrial Coatings, Electronics, and Graphic Arts

4.3.4: Market by Country: Germany, France, U.K., Spain, and Russia

4.4: APAC UV Coatings Market

4.4.1: Market by Composition: Monomers, Oligomers, Photoinitiators, PU Dispersions, Other

4.4.2: Market by Product Type: Wood Coatings, Plastic Coatings, Conformal Coatings, Display Coatings, Paper Coatings, and Over Print Varnish

4.4.3: Market by End-Use Industry: Industrial Coatings, Electronics, and Graphic Arts

4.4.4: Market by Country: China, India, Japan, South Korea and Thailand

4.5: ROW UV Coatings Market

4.5.1: Market by Composition: Monomers, Oligomers, Photoinitiators, PU Dispersions, Other

4.5.2: Market by Product Type: Wood Coatings, Plastic Coatings, Conformal Coatings, Display Coatings, Paper Coatings, and Over Print Varnish

4.5.3: Market by End-Use Industry: Industrial Coatings, Electronics, and Graphic Arts



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global UV Coatings Market by Composition

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global UV Coatings Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global UV Coatings Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global UV Coatings Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global UV Coatings Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global UV Coatings Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Akzonobel N.V.

7.2: Royal DSM N.V.

7.3: PPG Industries Inc.

7.4: BASF SE

7.5: Sherwin-Williams Company

7.6: Valspar Corporation

7.7: Axalta Coatings Systems

7.8: Dymax Corporation

7.9: Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.10: DIC Corporation



