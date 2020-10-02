Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market by Type, by Function, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market size is expected to reach $12.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period. An automated storage & retrieval system (ASRS) is utilized in assembling plants, warehouses, and dissemination centers for storing and retrieving loads starting with one storage area then to the next. An ASRS contains different PC controlled frameworks and equipment that are utilized to store and precisely retrieve materials. Thanks to the development of the worldwide automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market, the materials flow and control are improved as technology develops. ASRS is a controllable framework that utilizations load recovery to automatic positioning of products from foreordained storage areas.



Ongoing advancements in the warehousing business are producing ultra-modern technologies to improve warehousing functions and management. Automated warehouses are seeing developing acceptance, helping producers fulfill their needs for getting higher throughput. A discernable move of focus towards relieving operational issues and upgrading the performance of warehousing functions is setting off the adoption of automated storage and retrieval system in various sectors. Leading partners in the automated storage and retrieval system market are drawing in more investments from major players in the warehousing business by helping them to support the delivery speed, material handling adaptability, and transportation proficiency with technologically progressed automated storage and retrieval system.



The global demand for consumer electronics is further driving the development of the worldwide automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market. Constant development and advances in technology in consumer electronic items have increased demand for this industry like artificial reality, IoT, and virtual reality. This demand boosts the automated storage and retrieval systems market to a huge degree.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Unit Load, Mid & Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module (VLM) and Carousel. Based on Function, the market is segmented into Storage, Order Picking, Assembly, Distribution and Kitting & Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Automotive, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Food & Beverages, Retail & Ecommerce, Healthcare, Semiconductor & Electronics and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Mar - 2020, Aug) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Type

4.1 Global Unit Load Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Region

4.2 Global Mid & Mini Load Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Region

4.3 Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Region

4.4 Global Carousel Type Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Function

5.1 Global Storage Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Region

5.2 Global Order Picking Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Region

5.3 Global Assembly Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Region

5.4 Global Distribution Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Region

5.5 Global Kitting & Others Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by End User

6.1 Global Automotive Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Region

6.2 Global Metals & Heavy Machinery Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Region

6.3 Global Food & Beverages Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Region

6.4 Global Retail & Ecommerce Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Region

6.5 Global Healthcare Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Region

6.6 Global Semiconductor & Electronics Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Region

6.7 Global Others Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Region

7.1 North America Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market

7.2 Europe Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market

7.4 LAMEA Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Daifuku Co., Limited

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.2 Honeywell International, Inc.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.2.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.2.5.3 Geographical Expansions:

8.2.6 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Kuka AG

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.3.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.4 Kion Group

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.4.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.4.6 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Toyota Industries Corporation

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.5.6 SWOT Analysis

8.6 BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.7 Knapp AG

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.8 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expense

8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.8.6 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Kardex AG

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research & Development Expense

8.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.10 TGW Logistics Group GmbH

8.10.1 Company Overview



