Dublin, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vibration Sensor Market by Technology, by Type, by Material, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vibration Sensor Market size is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancement is the key behind the development of most businesses. Among the different technologies, sensor technology has gained massive consideration from makers over the last few years. Expanded acceptance of this innovation has profited makers in extending their production at a decreased cost. One such device is the vibration sensors, which assist in recognizing abnormal vibration in industrial machines at that quickest, and in this manner, bring about limiting machine failure.



Vibration sensors are progressively embraced as the requirement for machine condition monitoring and upkeep is on the rise. In recent years, vibration frameworks have been broadly utilized for checking the conditions of machines, bridges, and buildings, and the forecast of natural calamities, which has driven the market development. Rising interest for predictive upkeep in rotating machinery, including pumps, engines, heading, and turbines, among others, has additionally further the market development.



The rising use of vibration sensor frameworks in railroad track monitoring frameworks for the discovery of issues in rails, for example, breaks and dislocation look good for the market development. Different government organizations are widely stressing the provision of financing for the advancement of a vibration sensor-based rail track monitoring framework, which is anticipated to emphatically impact market development.



The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected different ventures and divisions, for example, automotive, oil and gas, and aviation and defense, which is probably going to affect market growth. As vibration sensors are utilized fracking activities in the oil and gas refineries, the shut-off of different oil and gas refineries is anticipated to affect the market development. however, the use of robotics in the discovery of COVID-19 that automates the way toward drawing blood and decreases the danger of infections to the clinical person is probably going to decidedly affect the adoption of these frameworks. Vibration sensors empower these robots to screen the intravascular blood pressure of patients.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Piezoresistive, Hand Probe, Optical, Variable Capacitance, Tri-axial, Strain Gauge and Others. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Accelerometers, Displacement Sensor and Velocity Sensor. Based on Material, the market is segmented into Quartz, Piezoelectric Ceramics and Doped Silicon. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Automobile, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Consumer Electronics and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization fre

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2016, Nov - 2020, Sep) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Vibration Sensor Market by Technology

4.1 Global Piezoresistive Vibration Sensor Market by Region

4.2 Global Hand Probe Vibration Sensor Market by Region

4.3 Global Optical Vibration Sensor Market by Region

4.4 Global Variable Capacitance Vibration Sensor Market by Region

4.5 Global Tri-axial Vibration Sensor Market by Region

4.6 Global Strain Gauge Vibration Sensor Market by Region

4.7 Global Other Technology Vibration Sensor Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Vibration Sensor Market by Type

5.1 Global Vibration Sensor Accelerometers Market by Region

5.2 Global Vibration Sensor Displacement Sensor Market by Region

5.3 Global Vibration Sensor Velocity Sensor Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Vibration Sensor Market by Material

6.1 Global Quartz Vibration Sensor Market by Region

6.2 Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Vibration Sensor Market by Region

6.3 Global Doped Silicon Vibration Sensor Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Vibration Sensor Market by End Use

7.1 Global Automobile Vibration Sensor Market by Region

7.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Vibration Sensor Market by Region

7.3 Global Healthcare Vibration Sensor Market by Region

7.4 Global Oil & Gas Vibration Sensor Market by Region

7.5 Global Consumer Electronics Vibration Sensor Market by Region

7.6 Global Others Vibration Sensor Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Vibration Sensor Market by Region

8.1 North America Vibration Sensor Market

8.2 Europe Vibration Sensor Market

8.3 Asia Pacific Vibration Sensor Market

8.4 LAMEA Vibration Sensor Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Emerson Electric Co.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.1 Financial Analysis

9.1.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.3 Research & Development Expense

9.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.1.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Analog Devices, Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Honeywell International, Inc.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Robert Bosch GmbH

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expense

9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.4.6 SWOT Analysis

9.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5.5 SWOT Analysis

9.6 Texas Instruments, Inc.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expense

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6.6 SWOT Analysis

9.7 TE Connectivity Ltd.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expense

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.7.6 SWOT Analysis

9.8 National Instruments Corporation

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expense

9.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.9 Dytran Instruments, Inc.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.10 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28jvg8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900