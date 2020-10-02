GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcellx today announced that David Hilbert, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor conference.
Presentation Details:
Event: Jefferies Virtual Cell Therapy Summit
Date: Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
To view the live presentation, click here:
https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff146/arce/1823250
About Arcellx’s ARC-sparX Platform Technology
The ARC-sparX platform separates the tumor-recognition and tumor-killing functions of conventional CAR-T cell therapies: (1) sparX (soluble protein antigen-receptor X-linkers) proteins recognize and bind specific antigens on diseased cells and flag those cells for destruction; and (2) ARC-T (Antigen Receptor Complex-T) cells bind the sparX proteins and kill the flagged cells. Arcellx has developed a collection of sparX proteins that bind different cell surface antigens. Administration of alternate sparX proteins can redirect ARC-T cells to different disease antigens to potentially address relapsed and refractory disease due to tumor heterogeneity or antigen escape. Additionally, ARC-T cell activity can be curbed as needed by controlling the dose and frequency of sparX administration.
About Arcellx, Inc.
Arcellx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, adaptive and controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. More information can be found at www.arcellx.com.
Contact:
Investors
Solebury Trout
Alan Lada
Tel: 646-378-2927
Email: alada@soleburytrout.com
Media
Solebury Trout
Zara Lockshin
Tel: 646-378-2960
Email: zlockshin@soleburytrout.com
Arcellx, Inc.
Gaithersburg, Maryland, UNITED STATES
Arcellx-RGB-logo-large.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: